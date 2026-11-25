Poundland has collapsed into administration less than a month before Christmas, putting 12,000 jobs at risk and raising serious questions over the conduct of its American owners, Gordon Brothers, after a rescue effort involving multiple potential buyers failed.

The discount chain, which operates around 600 stores across the UK and Ireland, is the biggest high street retailer to collapse since BHS in 2016.

Hundreds of employees at its Walsall headquarters are among those now facing an uncertain future.

The move came after Poundland’s directors were advised that they had little choice but to seek insolvency protection before a deadline at midnight.

A notice temporarily shielding the retailer from action by creditors was due to expire, leaving the business facing the prospect of enforcement action.

The collapse marks a disastrous outcome for Gordon Brothers, which bought Poundland from Pepco Group for just €1 in June last year. The firm has since collected £18.3million in fees and charges from the retailer, according to Sky News, as the chain struggled to secure its future.

The failure has prompted renewed scrutiny of the decisions taken by the owners, particularly after four potential buyers were understood to remain interested in rescuing the business as recently as this week. A sale process had begun in September, but hopes of a solvent takeover have now faded sharply.

Reform’s Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick accused Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham of failing to focus on the crisis, while attacking Gordon Brothers over its handling of the retailer.

The Newark MP said: “What is Burnham doing?

Chuntering away on TikTok and dreaming up his 10 year plan as Greedy Brothers strip a high street store and risk 12,000 jobs, which could have been saved by multiple buyers.

“It’s an outrage,” he added.

Among the prospective purchasers was Northern Ireland-based Martin Property Group, which submitted two fully financed offers over the past six weeks. Both proposals were rejected.

Martin had offered to retain every Poundland store and employee, as well as preserve a distribution centre in Burnham’s Makerfield constituency. It also proposed repaying a £30million loan owed to Gordon Brothers and former majority owner Pepco Group, although a substantial proportion of the payment would have been deferred.

The proposals initially attracted support from Poundland managing director Barry Williams and finance chief Shaun Wills. However, Gordon Brothers reportedly rejected a request to restore the retailer’s working capital to the level it had enjoyed before the insolvency notice was issued.

The other interested parties were Xyra Group Holdings, Dubai-based Premier Quality Foods and German investment firm Zachert Private Equity.

Although a bidder could theoretically still seek to acquire Poundland through administration, such a rescue is considered highly unlikely. Instead, established retailers including B&M, Tesco and Lidl are expected to compete for individual stores, raising the prospect of the business being broken up rather than rescued as a going concern.

The taxpayer could also be left with a redundancy bill of up to £35million, according to previous reports.

The collapse is expected to intensify pressure on Gordon Brothers. A source told Sky News that MPs on the Business and Trade Select Committee would seek to recall Mark Newton-Jones, the firm’s head of European operations, to give evidence at a public hearing as soon as possible.

Committee chairman Liam Byrne said Poundland’s directors had provided MPs with a dossier of evidence about the retailer’s management when they appeared in private earlier this month. The committee is expected to examine the material and consider whether further action against the owners is warranted.

Under insolvency law, the Insolvency Service must investigate the conduct of Poundland’s directors, although no Gordon Brothers executives sit on the retailer’s board.

The scrutiny follows reports that Gordon Brothers has taken £18.3million in fees and charges since acquiring the chain. The firm has also reportedly withdrawn from the role of liquidating Poundland’s stores, leaving rival Hilco to undertake the work.

Three directors are said to have resigned from the board after only two weeks amid concerns about Gordon Brothers’ indecision over a sale. There could even be calls to prevent the US firm, which also owns LK Bennett, from making further UK acquisitions until investigations into its conduct are completed.

Gordon Brothers has also been accused of jeopardising Poundland’s survival by cutting off access to its lending facility and bank account before releasing £20million in funding two weeks ago.

The firm has maintained that it was seeking a solvent rescue. Earlier this month, it said its aim was “to protect as many jobs as possible and preserve value in order to deliver the best available outcome for the people, creditors and local communities who care about this business as much as we do”.

That promise has now been overtaken by the collapse, leaving thousands of workers facing Christmas with their livelihoods in jeopardy — and MPs preparing to demand answers about how a retailer with multiple interested buyers ended up in administration.