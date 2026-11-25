The US has carried out another test of its ageing Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system, underscoring the continuing effort to maintain the credibility of its nuclear deterrent as a new generation of weapons moves towards development.

An unarmed Minuteman III was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on November 17 in an operational test designated GT-257, according to imagery released by the US Space Force.

The launch took place at 11.01am Pacific time. The Space Force said: “ICBM test launches help ensure the U.S ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective.”

It was the third Minuteman III test this year, following GT-255 in March and GT-256 in May.

Air Force Global Strike Command said the latest exercise had been scheduled years in advance and was not a response to international developments.

The test also demonstrated an alternative method of delivering launch commands. Two officers from the 625th Strategic Operations Squadron flew aboard a US Navy E-6B Mercury aircraft and used its Airborne Launch Control System (ALCS) to initiate the launch.

The system provides a backup to the underground launch control centres responsible for the land-based missile force, ensuring launch authority can be transmitted even if ground-based facilities are unavailable.

The March GT-255 test involved two test re-entry vehicles travelling to a predetermined target at Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. General S.L. Davis, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, said at the time: “It is critical to test all aspects of our ICBM force”.

The airborne launch capability was also demonstrated in November 2025, when an E-6B launched a Minuteman III whose re-entry vehicle travelled approximately 4,200 miles to the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site.

Maj Dalton Douglas, of the 625th Strategic Operations Squadron, said: “The ALCS provides the nuclear forces a survivable and secondary capability to transmit launch commands to our ICBMs”.

But the Minuteman III is approaching the end of its service life, with the Pentagon preparing to replace it with the LGM-35A Sentinel.

Construction began in March on a full-scale prototype Sentinel launch silo at Promontory, Utah. The modular design is intended to inform the construction of as many as 450 future silos.

A flight test is planned for 2027, while initial operational capability is expected in the early 2030s.

Gen. Dale White said: “The new silo design delivers operationally relevant capability on a predictable cost and schedule”. Brig. Gen. William Rogers added: “This prototype is a critical step in proving the design and reducing risk before production”.