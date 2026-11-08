Putin’s war catastrophe laid bare: Leaked data suggests ‘450,000 Russians died’ fighting in Ukraine

The first snow arrived in Ukraine yesterday, November 7, bringing with it the grim reality of another winter under Russian bombardment, as Moscow intensifies its campaign against the country’s energy infrastructure, leaving 600,000 Ukrainians without electricity in the Dnipropetrovsk region alone.

Meanwhile, Russian representatives have enjoyed the hospitality of the White House this week, following the humanitarian operation in Russian-occupied Oleshky, yet when questioned about the possibility of further humanitarian ceasefires, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made Moscow’s position abundantly clear: “There are no similar plans yet, nor are there any similar initiatives.”

So while Washington celebrates a very limited humanitarian agreement, Moscow has already ruled out any immediate plans for similar initiatives, while Vladimir Putin’s military continues systematically destroying the infrastructure that keeps Ukrainian cities functioning, perpetuating the very pattern of attacks on civilian energy infrastructure that United Nations investigators have identified as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

A contrast that could hardly be more grotesque

According to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia launched 164 attack drones overnight, including 112 jet-powered UAVs, alongside three Kh-59/69 guided missiles. Ukrainian air defences reportedly intercepted 137 drones, approximately 84% of the incoming UAV threat.

Despite those interceptions, one civilian was killed and another injured in Dnipro, while four more people were wounded in neighbouring Poltava.

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The significance of yesterday’s snowfall should not be underestimated; temperatures are dropping, winter is arriving, and Russia knows exactly what happens when apartment buildings lose electricity, heating and water during prolonged periods of freezing weather.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that 140 apartment buildings in Zhytomyr region were left without heating following another Russian strike.

It’s unbelievable, nearly half a million Russian dead. For what exactly? Bio labs, non existent Nazis? https://t.co/Rxzj8PlqHH https://t.co/Ke1PTdz0V9 — Shaun Pinner (@ShaunPinnerUA) November 8, 2026

This is not accidental destruction, in October, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty obtained a Russian military document reportedly detailing plans to target Ukraine’s electricity generation, water supplies, sewage systems and heating infrastructure.

Russia is not simply attacking Ukraine’s energy network, it sees attacking civilians as the path to victory.

While the timing is particularly revealing too, Washington continues pursuing negotiations with Moscow, yet, Russia has offered no meaningful nationwide ceasefire, no end to its attacks on civilians and no indication that it intends to abandon its campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure.

With trilateral negotiations expected in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11, Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of deliberately attempting to plunge Ukraine into darkness to maximise pressure ahead of the talks.

Having lived through repeated attacks on our power infrastructure here in Dnipro this week, I can tell you that the consequences extend far beyond mere inconvenience, with families losing electricity and heating, hospitals being forced to rely on emergency generators, businesses are struggling to operate, and elderly residents face increasingly dangerous conditions as temperatures continue to fall.

The situation is made even worse by Russia’s relentless attacks, which are hampering the efforts of emergency crews attempting to restore essential services.

“Power company workers are already working to restore power. Their efforts are being hampered by constant Russian shelling,” Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, November 8, 2026.

Omg, we have snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Ik0ztIQyun — Shaun Pinner (@ShaunPinnerUA) November 7, 2026

Even those attempting to repair the damage are working under the threat of further Russian strikes, highlighting the brutal reality of Moscow’s campaign against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

The Kremlin is weaponising winter yet again, while Washington continues treating Russia’s willingness to attend meetings as evidence of progress towards peace, yet, there has been no meaningful progress, no measurable steps towards ending the war and certainly no concessions from Moscow, on the contrary, Russia is escalating its attacks on Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure while Washington continues celebrating diplomatic gestures that have delivered absolutely nothing.

On the flip side, the cost of Putin’s war is becoming increasingly difficult for the Kremlin to conceal.

A new report published by The Moscow Times, based on leaked data allegedly obtained from Russia’s own state statistics agency, Rosstat, indicates that more than 450,000 Russians have died as a result of the war in Ukraine. Although the leaked figures have not been independently verified, they paint a devastating picture of the human cost of Putin’s invasion, with Russian deaths continuing to mount.

This morning, the Russians attacked Komyshuvakha with an FPV drone, where emergency rescue operations have been underway for seven days following an aerial bomb strike that killed 55 people. Unfortunately, more people may still be under the rubble. Absolute cynicism and… pic.twitter.com/emZcRwnJXw — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 8, 2026

Almost half a million dead, enormous military losses, and still the Kremlin refuses to make meaningful concessions, instead, Putin continues escalating his attacks on Ukrainian civilians, apparently believing that more destruction will somehow deliver the victory his military has failed to achieve.

Six hundred thousand Ukrainians without electricity is not a negotiating position, it is however, the human consequence of Russia’s deliberate campaign against Ukraine and its people.

Winter has finally arrived, Putin is still bombing our power stations, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are being left in the cold, and almost half a million Russians have reportedly died in a war that Moscow still refuses to end.

Meanwhile, Washington laughably pats itself on the back, and talks about peace.