Turkey turns away from Russia’s energy as it is ‘expensive’ cutting off Putin’s blood money

Turkey is preparing to reduce its dependence on Russian natural gas, but the shift is increasingly commercial than geopolitical, a development that could further weaken Moscow’s position in international energy markets.

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Ankara was buying less Russian gas and increasing purchases from the US because Russian supplies had become prohibitively expensive, suggesting that Moscow risks losing market share unless it offers more competitive prices.

“The reason we are buying less gas from Russia and more gas from the U.S. has a very simple answer: not politics, but price. Russia is extremely expensive,” Bayraktar told journalists on November 5 while presenting Turkey’s National Energy 2040 strategy.

The remarks suggest that Ankara is prepared to exploit growing competition between energy suppliers, even as it maintains its historically close commercial relationship with Moscow.

Turkey’s payments for Russian gas are not publicly disclosed, making it difficult to independently verify the minister’s claim. But the comments could also represent a negotiating tactic designed to pressure the Kremlin into offering more attractive terms.

Isaac Levi, an energy policy analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), said: “This could also be a bargaining message to Moscow: offer a better price or lose more market share.

“Highlighting American LNG (liquefied natural gas) purchases may simultaneously score points with Washington, while Ankara’s insistence that it still needs Russian gas keeps the door open to both,” he added.

The potential shift comes at an uncomfortable time for Russia, which is preparing to lose access to one of its most important remaining energy markets in Europe.

EU regulations will prohibit Russian LNG imports under existing long-term contracts from January 2027, followed by a ban on remaining long-term pipeline gas imports later that year. The measures are intended to deprive Moscow of energy revenues that help finance its invasion of Ukraine.

Levi argued that the loss of European customers could strengthen Turkey’s negotiating position.

Losing its biggest LNG customer will put pressure on Russia to offer deeper discounts to attract buyers such as (Turkey). Ankara could find itself in a stronger position to demand a bargain,” he said.

India and China have already demonstrated how countries maintaining energy trade with Russia can use Moscow’s reduced choice of customers to negotiate favourable prices.

Turkey, however, occupies a more complicated position. Unlike Western governments that have imposed restrictions on Russian fossil fuel imports, Ankara has avoided joining the sanctions campaign and has maintained its role as an intermediary between Moscow and Western capitals.

Its energy relationship with Russia also extends well beyond natural gas.

The International Energy Agency’s 2026 review found that natural gas accounted for more than a quarter of Turkey’s total energy supply in 2024, with much of it imported from Russia. Moscow’s importance in the oil market has also increased dramatically: Russia accounted for more than half of Turkey’s oil imports in 2024, compared with less than one-sixth in 2021. Russia has also been Turkey’s largest coal supplier since 2022.

The relationship is particularly entrenched in nuclear energy. Russia’s state-owned Rosatom is building Turkey’s Akkuyu nuclear power station, creating a strategic partnership that could influence the country’s energy security for generations.

The IEA estimates that the plant will have an operational lifespan of 60 to 80 years, illustrating the scale of Ankara’s long-term dependence on Russian nuclear technology and expertise.

This makes any suggestion of a broader break with Moscow premature. Turkey may be willing to replace expensive Russian gas with cheaper American supplies, but dismantling its wider energy relationship would be a considerably more complicated undertaking.

Bayraktar’s comments also form part of a much larger ambition to strengthen domestic energy production and reduce exposure to international price shocks. Ankara’s National Energy 2040 strategy envisages substantial investment in domestic resources, electricity generation and nuclear power.

For Vladimir Putin, the danger is that declining European demand will leave Russia increasingly dependent on a smaller pool of buyers, giving countries such as Turkey greater leverage over prices.

For Ankara, the calculation is straightforward: maintain access to Russian supplies where commercially attractive, but increasingly favour alternatives when they offer better value.

Turkey is not abandoning Moscow for political reasons. But as Russia’s energy market shrinks, even its longstanding partners may become less willing to pay a premium for Russian fuel.