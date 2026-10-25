Power cuts, cars left floating, boat swept onto pavement as Storm Boelo floods Scotland

Storm Boelo has left a trail of destruction across Britain after a man died in Scotland, homes lost power and transport networks were thrown into disarray by violent winds and torrential rain.

Police Scotland confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the man had been struck by a tree near Castle Douglas in Dumfries and Galloway. The incident happened on a minor road at about 10.30am.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course,” the force said.

The death came as the Met Office maintained an amber wind warning amid what it described as a danger to life from flying debris. Gusts reached 84mph in Argyll and Bute, 83mph in Snowdonia and 82mph in the Inner Hebrides on Sunday morning, while crashing waves and falling debris threatened further damage.

More than 82,000 properties remained without electricity despite engineers restoring supplies to 344,900 customers, according to the Energy Networks Association. At the latest count, 82,600 customers were still disconnected.

Flooding was particularly severe in parts of western Scotland. In Gourock, Inverclyde, cars were left floating in flooded streets and a boat was washed onto the pavement. In Largs, North Ayrshire, Thai restaurant Tha-Tien-Thai shared footage of its flooded kitchen, declaring: “There is nothing left.” The business said it had closed indefinitely to undertake extensive flood restoration.

Transport disruption compounded the damage, with road closures, cancelled rail services and flight cancellations affecting travellers. Some aircraft were diverted from Leeds and Bradford Airport.

Storm Boelo follows Storm Austen, the first named storm of the season. With officials warning of further disruption, authorities urged people to remain indoors wherever possible as dangerous conditions continued across affected areas.