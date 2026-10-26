Strong winds and rain continue before calmer weather arrives

Strong winds and heavy rain will continue to affect parts of the UK early this week, with strong winds possible in northern and western Scotland on Tuesday, before high pressure brings calmer conditions for many from midweek.

Yellow national severe weather warnings are in place for parts of Scotland and western areas of the UK on Monday and Tuesday as gales and spells of rain bring the potential for ongoing disruption, particularly around exposed coasts and higher ground. The continued winds could hamper recovery efforts in some places.

Monday will remain wet and windy as rain moves across southern and western areas before spreading northeast, which brings the potential for coastal flooding, particularly in northern areas. As this clears, drier conditions and some brighter spells will develop across England and Wales later today.

On Tuesday, early rain will clear eastern and southeastern England, while heavier rain in the northwest of Scotland gradually turns to showers. The strongest winds will continue to affect Scotland, particularly in the far north and northwest where gusts in excess of 70mph are possible. The Hebrides are most likely to experience the strongest winds, which could potentially last several hours. Elsewhere, there will be sunny spells and showers continue, with some heavy in western areas.

Conditions will begin to settle down from Wednesday as high pressure increasingly begins to influence the UK. Showers are expected to become less frequent, with many southern areas staying dry and seeing some sunny spells. Winds will also ease for most, although gales could continue for a time in the far north.

Thursday is expected be largely dry with lighter winds and variable cloud. Mist and fog are likely across parts of England and Wales during the morning on Thursday and may be slow to clear in places.

From Friday and into the weekend, cloud and mostly light, patchy rain may affect Scotland, Northern Ireland and other northwestern areas, while the southeast is most likely to see the most of any brighter weather, and temperatures are expected to remain close to, or slightly above, average for the time of year. However, we could continue to see some overnight and morning fog, especially towards the south and east.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Steven Keates said: “While the start of this week will be notably wet and windy, high pressure is expected to bring a quieter spell of weather later in the week. From Wednesday, high pressure will start to build which will ease the winds and bring a quieter and largely drier end to the week for many, although some rain is still possible in the north and west .

“However, with wind warnings in place, those in warnings areas, particularly in northern Scotland and western high ground continue to be exposed to strong winds and heavy rain before the more settled weather arrives.”