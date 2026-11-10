Britain braced for dramatic weather change as Met Office warns of freezing temperatures

A yellow weather warning for fog is in force across parts of England and Wales, with colder air set to sweep south later this week, bringing widespread frost, biting winds and even the prospect of snow in northern Scotland.

Britain is facing a sharp change in weather conditions this week as lingering November fog gives way to heavy rain, falling temperatures and increasingly widespread overnight frost.

The Met Office has warned that another night of dense fog could cause disruption across central England and Wales, with motorists facing reduced visibility before a colder weather system moves southwards through the country.

High pressure has dominated recently, creating the conditions for persistent fog and mist, particularly where light winds and clear skies have allowed moisture to accumulate.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Persistent high pressure has brought light winds and clear skies, allowing fog to form, while weak November sunshine has meant it is fairly slow to clear.”

He warned that one more night of dense fog was expected, with a yellow warning issued for affected areas.

Monday will remain largely dry for much of the UK, with sunny intervals in many places, although some areas of mist and fog could prove particularly stubborn. Conditions will become increasingly unsettled in the southwest later in the day as cloud thickens and outbreaks of rain arrive.

Overnight, fog is expected across parts of central and northern England and Wales, while rain spreads into southern England and southeastern areas. Rural Scotland could experience the most widespread frost as temperatures fall under clearer skies.

Tuesday will bring a more unsettled picture, with cloud and rain moving northwards across much of England and Wales. Some heavier downpours are possible in the southwest, while northern areas should enjoy brighter spells, although lingering low cloud and fog could delay the return of sunshine.

The more significant change, however, is expected from Wednesday onwards.

Colder air will begin pushing into northern Britain, bringing further showers across Scotland, some potentially turning wintry in the far north and northeast. Strong winds are also expected in the far northeast, making conditions feel particularly uncomfortable.

Kelly said snow showers could briefly reach lower ground in northern Scotland and the Northern Isles, particularly Shetland, overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday.

However, he stressed that any settling snow was most likely to affect higher ground and would not be unusual for the time of year.

By Thursday and Friday, colder conditions are expected to extend further south, with temperatures falling below seasonal averages across much of the country.

Although many areas should become predominantly dry, with spells of sunshine, showers will remain possible in northern and eastern areas. Some could bring wintry conditions over higher ground in Scotland.

Overnight frost is also expected to become increasingly widespread, while stronger winds in the far northeast will make temperatures feel even lower.

There is still uncertainty about what happens next. High pressure is expected to drift towards continental Europe over the weekend, allowing Atlantic weather systems to exert greater influence.

Temperatures could consequently recover closer to seasonal averages, although further rain is possible later in the weekend.

For now, the message is to prepare for a distinctly colder end to the working week, with fog, rain, frost and potentially snow all featuring in Britain’s latest November weather picture.