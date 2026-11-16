Met Office issues urgent snow warning as blizzards threaten parts of Britain urging Brits to ‘prepare now’

Britain is bracing for a spell of wintry weather, with heavy snow forecast to sweep across parts of the country this week and forecasters warning that blizzard conditions could cause disruption to roads, rail services and power supplies.

A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office is in force from midnight until midday on Tuesday, covering large parts of northern England, the north west and the Midlands, as well as areas of Scotland.

Cities and towns including Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Stoke, Newcastle, Carlisle and Preston are among the locations expected to be affected.

The warning comes as temperatures fall and a band of rain moves northwards across the UK, bringing the risk of snow as it encounters colder air. A separate yellow warning for ice has also been issued across Scotland, remaining in place until 10am.

In its latest advisory, the Met Office warned that snow could cause significant difficulties, particularly on higher ground.

It said: “Snow may cause disruption on high ground during Tuesday morning.”

The forecaster added: “A band of rain is expected to head northwards across the UK through Monday night and Tuesday morning. As it encounters colder air across the highlighted region, it is likely to turn to snow for a time, mainly affecting locations at 100 m altitude or higher. Any snow falling below this level will more likely be temporary and quickly melt.”

Accumulations of between 1cm and 5cm are expected in areas where snow settles, while higher ground could see considerably more.

The Met Office warned: “Some locations above 300-400 m could see 5-15 cm.”

The combination of snowfall and strong easterly winds could prove particularly challenging for motorists, with drifting snow potentially making exposed routes difficult to navigate. There is also a risk of ice accumulating on infrastructure, including power lines.

However, the wintry conditions are expected to be relatively short-lived, with snow gradually turning back to rain from the south and throughout Tuesday morning.

With further snow possible later in November, households are being urged to take precautions now rather than wait until conditions deteriorate.

Energy supplier British Gas has issued a list of 10 recommendations to help households prepare for severe winter weather, warning that even relatively short periods of heavy snowfall can leave families struggling if they are not adequately equipped.

Among its key recommendations is improving home insulation by sealing gaps around windows and doors to prevent heat escaping. Homeowners are also advised to protect exposed pipes by fitting insulating tubing to plumbing connected to boilers, heating systems and water supplies.

Frozen pipes can cause considerable damage if they burst, making it particularly important for households to know where their stopcock is located so they can quickly shut off the water supply in an emergency.

Those relying on log burners are advised to keep additional supplies of wood indoors, while anyone using portable electric heaters should ensure they are kept well away from furniture and other combustible materials.

British Gas also stressed the importance of checking smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, particularly in homes using indoor heating appliances.

The supplier warned households not to assume their heating will always remain available during extreme weather.

It said: “While it’s unlikely that a heavy snowfall will leave you without any heating, it’s always worth keeping sleeping bags, blankets and warm coats handy.”

It also recommended preparing an emergency kit containing enough essentials to last at least three days.

“It’s a good habit to have at least three days’ worth of food and essentials stored in an easy-to-reach part of your home,” the company said.

This should include medicines, drinking water, non-perishable food, snacks and spare blankets, alongside a torch, batteries and a phone charger.

Motorists are also being encouraged to prepare their vehicles before temperatures drop further.

British Gas said: “Have your brakes, heater, tyres and windscreen wipers checked to make sure they’re in good working order before winter.”

Finally, the company urged people to consider vulnerable members of their communities, particularly elderly relatives and neighbours who may struggle during a prolonged cold spell.

It said households should agree contingency plans in case heavy snow prevents family members from getting home, adding: “Check in on elderly or vulnerable relatives and neighbours to make sure they’ve got everything they need to get through a cold snap.”

With snow, ice and freezing temperatures potentially combining to disrupt travel, the advice is clear: preparing homes, vehicles and emergency supplies before the worst of the weather arrives could make all the difference.