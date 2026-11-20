Britons are facing the coldest night of autumn so far, with temperatures forecast to plunge to -10C as freezing conditions sweep across the country and widespread frost threatens to make roads and pavements treacherous.

Temperatures are expected to drop sharply from tonight, with parts of northern Britain forecast to fall to just 1C before the mercury sinks further below freezing. Rural Scotland is expected to bear the brunt of the Arctic conditions, with temperatures potentially reaching -10C.

The latest cold snap follows an already bitter night, when temperatures fell to -8.4C at Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands, making it the coldest night of the autumn so far.

Parts of the region have already been covered by snow, with forecasters warning that the increasingly cold conditions could cause snow and standing water to freeze over the weekend.

The rest of the UK is also expected to experience widespread overnight frost, with temperatures remaining unseasonably low as the country heads towards the end of November.

Health warnings are already in place, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) maintaining cold health alerts across parts of England until Monday morning.

Alerts have been issued for the North West, West Midlands, and Yorkshire and The Humber, warning that the conditions could have a minor impact on health and social care services.

Paul Coleman, consultant in Public Health at the UKHSA, urged people to look out for vulnerable relatives and neighbours as temperatures fall.

“This is the latest cold health alert of the season, and we can expect more as we move further into winter,” he said.

“Cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, so it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable.”

The developing cold spell comes after the Met Office confirmed that a sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event took place on Wednesday, disrupting the stratospheric polar vortex around 30km above the Earth’s surface.

The phenomenon occurs when atmospheric waves disturb the powerful circulation of winds that normally surrounds the cold air above the North Pole.

Explaining the process, the Met Office said: “During autumn and winter, extremely cold air develops high above the North Pole. Strong westerly winds circulate this cold air, forming what we call the stratospheric polar vortex.

“Sometimes, large atmospheric waves can disrupt this circulation, causing the winds to weaken significantly or even reverse direction.

“Temperatures in the stratosphere can then rise rapidly, hence the name sudden stratospheric warming.”

The development has raised questions about whether Britain could face a prolonged period of severe winter weather in the weeks ahead.

However, forecasters have cautioned against assuming the event will inevitably trigger a sustained freeze. Low pressure is expected to bring changeable conditions, particularly across southern parts of the country, while northern areas are likely to remain drier and brighter.

The Met Office added: “While the sudden stratospheric warming could influence UK weather in the coming weeks, this is only a shift in chances rather than a guaranteed cold spell.

“In any case, cold weather also doesn’t mean snow is inevitable, as a number of factors need to align for snow.

“As we move towards December, we’ll continue to monitor how the atmosphere responds to this unusually early event and what that could mean for the start of meteorological winter.”

For now, the immediate concern is the sharp overnight freeze, with temperatures expected to fall further and frost spreading across much of Britain.