Snow and sub-zero temperatures set to hit UK as cold health alerts issued

Snow is forecast to sweep parts of the UK over the coming days as temperatures plunge below freezing, prompting warnings of icy roads and potentially hazardous travelling conditions.

The Met Office’s weather maps show snow across parts of Scotland on Sunday morning, with temperatures expected to fall to minus two around Loch Rannoch overnight into Monday.

Similar lows are forecast in Perth, Dalwhinnie and Pitagowan, while Kendal and Penrith are also expected to reach minus two in the early hours of Monday.

The mercury could fall further in Northern Ireland and Scotland, with Omagh and Cumnock forecast to hit minus four at 8am. Armagh, Banbridge, Crumlin, Newry and Ballymena are expected to see temperatures of minus three.

Further snow is forecast on Monday morning across parts of northern England, north Wales and Scotland, according to the Met Office.

The cold snap comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issues yellow cold health alerts for the North West, West Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber. The warnings will remain in force from 9pm on Sunday until 9am on Thursday.

The agency said the conditions could increase demand for healthcare services and pose a greater risk to life among vulnerable people.

Sunday is expected to bring a mixture of rain and showers across the country. Wales and southern England will see passing showers, some potentially thundery in the far south-west, while more persistent rain is forecast across northern England and southern Scotland.

Strong winds are expected to reach north-east coasts during the afternoon. Northern Scotland and Northern Ireland should enjoy brighter spells, although showers could turn wintry and bring snow to higher ground.

Conditions are expected to remain cold on Monday, with lengthy sunny intervals for much of the country before cloud moves in later. Further wintry showers are forecast in north-east Scotland.

Ethan Douglas, an operational meteorologist at the Met Office, warned that the combination of rain and freezing overnight temperatures could create a significant ice risk.

He told the Press Association: “On Sunday night and Monday morning, there is the potential for some disruptive ice (given the preceding rain and cold night) and snow.”

He said snowfall was likely to be largely confined to Scottish hills, where drivers could face difficult conditions.

But the risk of ice could extend much further across northern Britain, potentially disrupting journeys even where snow does not settle.

“The ice risk may be present more widely across the north of the UK, causing extended journey times and potentially hazardous travelling conditions,” he said.