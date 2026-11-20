When Lana Nusseibeh took Security Council ambassadors to the Rafah crossing, they saw warehouses full of maternity kits, medical supplies and wheelchairs that were not getting into Gaza. The point, she told Agence France-Presse, was to remind them that their business was not “debating diplomatic texts” but preventing suffering. She credits the visit with helping to secure two UN resolutions, one of which created a mechanism to speed up aid deliveries. The episode is the clearest illustration of how she says she would run the United Nations: get diplomats closer to the problem, then ask them to agree on something they can actually do.

Nusseibeh, who represented the United Arab Emirates at the UN from 2013 to 2024, told Reuters as she entered the race in October that the organisation must be a “problem-solver rather than a spectator to the world’s crises”. As she told The Wall Street Journal this week, that would require a “radical change in culture, in mindset and in approach”. Her pitch to be a “geopolitical secretary-general” is a claim about where the head of the UN should spend her time: less of it presiding over a system that records disagreements, more of it trying to narrow them.

The secretary-general, as Nusseibeh likes to point out, has neither an army nor a vote. What the office does have is access, independence and the ability to bring people together. She would use those powers earlier, before disputes become wars. Once fighting starts, she told Nigeria’s Guardian, the object is to find the first agreement: a local truce, a prisoner exchange or a corridor for food and medicine. None ends a war. Each can relieve suffering and reveal whether the parties will keep a promise, which is useful to know before asking them to make a larger one.

In her latest interview, with AFP, Nusseibeh said she would use her first 100 days to identify conflicts requiring immediate attention, backed by a strengthened leadership team and a new mediation council. At her UN interview she envisaged drawing on people inside and outside the organisation who could bring contacts and influence that the secretariat itself lacks. In Africa, she told The Guardian, that would mean getting to the ground early, working with African leaders and helping the African Union identify where a Security Council framework for financing qualifying AU-led peace operations could first be used.

Her plans for the bureaucracy follow much the same logic. For each activity, she would ask what it is meant to achieve, what it costs, what difference it makes and whether the UN is the best body to do it. She has promised a scorecard against which others can judge her progress. In development, that means judging the UN by what countries can point to rather than what its agencies spend, and organising its work around national priorities rather than separate agency programmes. The distinction matters: her argument is not simply for a cheaper UN, but for one willing to stop doing things that others can do better.

Sudan is where the two halves of her pitch meet. Nusseibeh told the Financial Times that ending the war would be her most urgent priority; she described it to the Journal as a “litmus test” for the next secretary-general. It would be a searching one for her: the UAE has been accused of supporting the Rapid Support Forces against the Sudanese military junta —an allegation Abu Dhabi denies. But while 66 British MPs have urged their government to use its Security Council veto to block her appointment, that seems unlikely given the UK’s close ties with the Emiratis. Asked by the FT about her record as an Emirati diplomat, she replied: “There’s nobody who doesn’t come from somewhere.”

Nusseibeh has taken leave from her ministerial post and says she would answer to no government. Her written pledge is blunt: “No exemptions for friends and no grudges against critics.” Her supporters can point to Rafah as evidence that she knows how to turn diplomatic access into a practical result. Her promise is to be a political risk-taker for peace. It will demand not only persuading adversaries to sit down with each other, but also a readiness to make friends uncomfortable where the elements of a solution demand it.