‘Not everyone can afford three days of food’: Experts challenge Labour’s preparedness plan

Labour’s “Be Ready” emergency preparedness campaign has prompted a sharp increase in sales of bottled water, tinned food and hand sanitiser, reigniting questions over whether ministers’ warnings about national resilience have encouraged unnecessary public alarm.

Sales of hand sanitiser jumped 83 per cent, while bottled water purchases rose 67 per cent and sales of tinned and jarred goods increased 37 per cent, according to research by Worldpanel and Numerator.

The figures suggest households have been acting on the Government’s advice to prepare for emergencies, although researchers said the pattern pointed to gradual stockpiling rather than panic buying.

Wes Streeting, the Defence Secretary who introduced the campaign, has previously insisted that ministers did not want to frighten the public. But the initiative attracted criticism in October when an audience member on BBC’s Question Time accused him of “scaremongering”.

Streeting said the Government wanted people to be “alert but not alarmed”, arguing that other European countries were considerably further ahead in preparing their populations for potential disruption.

The campaign advises households to keep three days’ worth of food and water at home, alongside essentials including torches, blankets, sleeping bags, cash and medical equipment.

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Retailers have reported a broader rush for emergency supplies since the guidance was issued. Electronics chain Maplin said its entire stock of wind-up radios had been depleted, while Currys, John Lewis, Screwfix, Tesco, Debenhams and The Range also recorded increases in sales of relevant products.

Worldpanel previously reported that an additional 400,000 people a day bought tinned meat immediately after the campaign launched. But the typical quantity purchased remained around 500g, suggesting shoppers were adding supplies to their regular baskets rather than filling cupboards in a single rush.

Fraser McKevitt, the research group’s head of retail and consumer insight, said the campaign had clearly caught shoppers’ attention, but less than a third of households bought bottled water in October.

“Growth came from more people adding the recommended items on the government’s checklist to their weekly shop, not from shoppers piling their trolleys high,” he told the BBC.

The value of non-perishable goods sold in the 10 days to November 2 rose from £58.2mn in 2025 to £79.5mn this year. Bottled water sales increased from £13.6mn to £22.8mn, while hand sanitiser sales climbed from £497,000 to £908,000.

Tinned food producer Princes also reported higher demand for tuna, meat and vegetables.

But the campaign has exposed a deeper question about who should bear the cost of preparing for emergencies. More than 180 experts, academics, farmers and community food leaders have signed an open letter warning that 29 per cent of Britons cannot afford to maintain a three-day food reserve.

The signatories urged ministers to establish national, regional, local and community food storage schemes, arguing that responsibility for resilience should not rest solely with individual households.