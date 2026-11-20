Up to a million Britons living across the EU face years more without the cross-border financial access they once relied on, after the UK Prime Minister admitted Brexit has cost the country more than it delivered while ruling out a return to the single market.

The warning from Josh Dixon, Director & Senior Wealth Adviser at deVere Spain of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, come as UK and EU leaders prepare to meet in Brussels on Friday.

Andy Burnham said on Monday that Britain has “lost more than it has gained” from Brexit. He’s holding firm on Labour’s red lines, though: no single market, no customs union, and no free movement.

He says: “The Prime Minister’s words will strike a chord with Britons right across Europe. But ruling out the single market means financial passporting isn’t coming back.

“An adviser’s FCA authorisation is a UK permission.

“It doesn’t travel with you to Spain, France, Italy, or Portugal, and for anyone living in the EU, the gap Brexit opened is going to be here for a long time yet.”

Before 2021, UK firms could passport their services across the bloc.

They lost that right when the transition period ended. EU regulators have since warned repeatedly against stretching the “reverse solicitation” exemption, which lets a firm outside the EU serve an EU resident only if that person approached it entirely on their own initiative.

The European Securities and Markets Authority has said providing investment services without the right authorisation exposes firms to the risk of administrative or criminal proceedings.

The numbers affected are huge.

Eurostat figures show almost 920,000 British citizens held residence permits in EU countries at the end of 2025, making Britons the seventh-largest group of non-EU nationals in the bloc.

Spain alone issued 12,653 first permits to British citizens in 2024, up from 10,166 the year before.

“People are still moving to Europe in big numbers, and they’re bringing UK pensions, savings and property with them,” notes Josh Dixon.

“Advice that suits someone living in Britain can be completely wrong for someone living in the EU. Tax on investment income, inheritance rules and the treatment of pensions all change the moment you become resident somewhere else.”

Pressure is building from the UK side too. From April 2027, unused pension funds will be brought into UK inheritance tax, and UK registered pensions are in scope wherever the holder lives.

Since April 2026, most people living overseas have also lost the option of paying the cheaper Class 2 voluntary National Insurance contributions.

“Britons in the EU are being hit by changes from both directions,” he says.

“Getting those decisions right means working with someone authorised in the country where you live, who understands how the UK rules interact with the local ones.”

The UK has shown it can strike cross-border deals when it wants to. Its financial services agreement with Switzerland came into force in January, but it covers only wholesale and sophisticated investors. Nothing comparable exists with the EU for ordinary savers.

“Friday’s summit is likely to bring progress on trade and travel,” explains Josh Dixon.

“Cross-border advice for retirees and families living in Europe is unlikely to feature, and nobody should put their planning on hold hoping politicians will sort it out.”

He concludes: “Burnham has now made clear the post-Brexit rules on where your adviser needs to be authorised are here to stay.

“Properly regulated, locally based advice is available right across the EU, and moving to it is one of the most straightforward ways for Britons in Europe to protect what they’ve built.”