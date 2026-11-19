Kemi Badenoch has launched a fierce attack on Andy Burnham’s proposed EU reset, warning that the agreement risks leaving Britain with the costs of membership but without the influence, freedoms or economic benefits of being inside the bloc.

The Conservative leader said the deal, which Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to finalise in Brussels on Friday, would deliver the “worst of both worlds” on Brexit by drawing the UK closer to European regulation, increasing migration and potentially raising household energy bills.

In an article for the Daily Mail, Badenoch rejected Labour’s claims that closer ties would generate a modest economic boost, arguing instead that Britain would become a rule-taker, paying into EU programmes while remaining subject to decisions over which it had little say.

“Out of the EU, but paying them money. A rule-taker run by EU courts and having to take more immigration,” she wrote.

The agreement centres on food and agriculture, with Britain expected to commit to permanently following EU rules in return for removing post-Brexit paperwork and checks on exports. The arrangement would require the UK to adopt hundreds of Brussels regulations each year, with limited influence over their design.

A youth mobility scheme is also expected to form part of the package, allowing as many as 100,000 EU nationals to live and work in Britain for up to three years. That would be twice the 50,000 cap originally sought by Sir Keir Starmer.

Diplomatic sources indicate that the government will also commit tens of millions of pounds annually to EU infrastructure funds in return for access to the bloc’s electricity market. Badenoch has warned that European green levies could add £230 a year to household energy bills.

Burnham is also expected to signal a willingness to reduce university tuition fees for EU students studying in Britain, a concession that could cost taxpayers as much as £485mn annually.

The financial and regulatory commitments have given the Conservatives an opportunity to frame the reset as an expensive retreat from Brexit. But Badenoch’s most pointed criticism concerns the government’s democratic mandate.

She argues that Starmer, rather than Burnham, fought the last general election and did so on an explicit pledge not to reopen Britain’s relationship with the EU.

“Andy Burnham stabbed him in the back and is now pursuing his own divisive agenda,” she wrote.

Badenoch acknowledged that successive governments had failed to exploit many of the opportunities offered by Brexit. But she insisted that this did not give Burnham a mandate to pursue a closer relationship with Brussels, let alone move the country towards eventual EU membership.

The negotiations also come as European capitals signal that the scope for incremental agreements is narrowing. EU diplomats have warned that Friday’s package may mark the end of attempts to secure additional access to the single market on a sector-by-sector basis.

“Don’t come back until you know what you want. Work out what your options really are and then come to negotiate,” one diplomat said.

Brussels has already rejected a British proposal to align with all single-market rules on goods in exchange for fewer border checks. Several capitals believe further concessions would allow the UK to cherry-pick the advantages of membership without accepting its obligations.

Sonja Hyland, Ireland’s ambassador to the UK, drew a distinction between the proposed reset and full single-market participation. “If you want full access to the single market, then that’s a slightly different thing,” she said.

Burnham has shown little inclination to retreat. During heated exchanges at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, he dismissed Conservative critics as “zombies” and said he would be “fighting in Brussels on Friday for a new arrangement to improve the Tory Brexit deal”.

The reset could prove only the first stage of a much wider debate. Next month, the government plans to set out four possible paths for Britain’s relationship with the EU over the next decade, ranging from maintaining the current position to rejoining the bloc.

Ministers are also reportedly considering a year-long national conversation in 2027, involving town hall meetings and citizens’ assemblies, before deciding on a longer-term direction.

Some senior Labour figures are already pressing for a more ambitious approach. David Lammy, the former foreign secretary, has dismissed the potential gains from the reset as “small beans” and called for a referendum on rejoining. Peter Kyle, the former business secretary, has urged Burnham to fight the next general election on a platform of EU membership.

The immediate agreement may therefore settle some practical problems created by Brexit while opening a more consequential political dispute: whether Britain is seeking a limited improvement in trade relations or beginning a gradual return to the European Union’s orbit.