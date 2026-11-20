Andy Burnham’s attempt to secure a closer relationship with the European Union has hit an unexpected obstacle, with a dispute over university tuition fees threatening to derail agreements due to be announced at a summit in Brussels.

No deals are expected to be signed at the UK-EU summit today after officials made clear that the bloc wants European students to regain access to British universities at domestic tuition rates.

The demand has left the Prime Minister facing a politically sensitive choice tos agree to a concession that could cost the Treasury an estimated £450m a year, or risk delaying a package covering food and drink trade, carbon emissions and youth mobility.

EU officials have indicated that the wider agreements will not proceed unless Britain accepts the tuition fee proposal. Burnham has yet to agree, although Brussels has given the UK six months to reach a deal.

European students previously benefited from domestic fee rates before Brexit. The EU now wants them restored, preferably at £9,535 a year, rather than the international fees that can reach £38,000 at some British universities.

The potential cost comes at an awkward moment for Labour, which has increased the burden on some graduates in England and Wales by freezing student loan repayment thresholds. The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that the change, affecting borrowers on Plan 2 loans, will raise an additional £400mn annually.

The prospect of spending another £450mn to subsidise European students risks intensifying criticism that the Government is prioritising closer ties with Brussels while increasing costs for British graduates.

One EU official said the parties had agreed to pursue a resolution within six months, adding: “I think this an important element. Let’s hope that everything can go ahead.”

Burnham is due to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa before a joint press conference outlining the proposed partnership.

The summit follows months of negotiations over arrangements intended to reduce trade friction and expand opportunities for young people. The Prime Minister has presented the package as a practical effort to lower household costs, including supermarket prices, and strengthen economic ties.

But the negotiations have drawn criticism from Conservatives, who argue that closer alignment risks surrendering control over British policy in areas including trade and borders — powers recovered through Brexit.

Victoria Atkins, the shadow environment secretary, criticised the Government’s approach to food negotiations, describing the proposed agreement as “a setback, not a reset”.

Speaking to GB News, she said: “We are very concerned about these negotiations that the Government is undertaking. We see it as an EU setback, not an EU reset.”

Burnham has sought to frame closer co-operation as an economic and strategic necessity rather than a reversal of Brexit.

“The test for this summit is simple: does it make life better for people in Britain?” he said.

“In a more dangerous world, we are stronger together. A closer partnership with Europe is good for working people, good for Britain and good for Europe.”

Whether the summit can deliver that promise now depends, at least in part, on whether the Prime Minister is prepared to resolve a dispute over who pays for European students to attend British universities.