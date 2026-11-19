BAE Systems is preparing to cut up to 1,070 jobs across its head office and air division, prompting warnings from unions and opposition politicians that delays in British defence spending are undermining the country’s industrial base at a time of mounting international threats.

The defence group, Britain’s largest manufacturer in the sector, employs about 50,000 people across the UK and produces equipment ranging from missiles and artillery to tanks, aircraft and warships. Its aviation business includes work on the Eurofighter Typhoon and F-35 Lightning II programmes.

The proposed reductions will affect corporate and air-sector roles, but exclude shopfloor manufacturing workers, aircraft maintenance staff based at RAF sites and early-career trainees. BAE said it intended to pursue the cuts through a voluntary process.

A company spokesperson described the announcement as the next stage of an effort to improve agility and competitiveness, saying the group wanted to “maximise the value of every pound spent on defence”.

“We’ve made significant investments across our business to enhance performance, accelerate innovation and boost capacity,” the spokesperson said, adding that the changes were intended to help the company meet customers’ demands for greater speed and efficiency.

The company acknowledged that the prospect of reductions would be “unsettling” for employees.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, warned that the UK risked losing its manufacturing capacity without government intervention.

“We won’t have a manufacturing industry left,” she said, arguing that Unite had repeatedly warned that delays in defence spending were prompting companies to make decisions that threatened British jobs.

James Cartlidge, the Conservative shadow defence secretary, accused Labour of allowing the defence industry to “recede” despite growing security risks.

“The UK faces unprecedented threats – the Government have warned we could be at war with Russia by 2030,” he said. He argued that while defence industries were expanding in other NATO countries, British workers were facing job losses because of what he described as the government’s failure to fund defence adequately.

The announcement comes as ministers seek to demonstrate that increased defence spending will translate into domestic industrial growth. Last month, the Chancellor and Defence Secretary visited BAE’s Glasgow facilities to unveil rules requiring overseas companies winning major UK defence contracts to reinvest in Britain, including through jobs and new factories.

The Ministry of Defence said it recognised the concerns facing potentially affected employees, but insisted the government was supporting the sector through increased investment.

“This Government is delivering the biggest boost in defence spending since the Cold War, having already agreed £4bn worth of investments since July,” a spokesperson said.

The department highlighted a £708mn contract extension for BAE to lead development work on the Global Combat Air Programme, as well as an £8bn contract awarded last year to supply Turkey with 20 Typhoon aircraft.

The latter agreement, it said, supports 6,000 jobs at two BAE sites.

The competing claims expose a central challenge for ministers: converting higher defence budgets and major export deals into sustained employment across Britain’s industrial supply chain. For workers facing the proposed cuts, the question is whether the promised expansion in defence activity will arrive quickly enough to protect jobs already under pressure.