‘Only a tiny fraction’ of foreign criminals deported as nearly 20,000 remain in UK communities

Almost 20,000 foreign national offenders who have completed prison sentences remain in British communities while subject to deportation action, newly published figures have revealed, exposing the scale of the challenge facing the Government’s attempts to remove criminals from the UK.

The data, covering June 2025, also highlights striking differences in removal figures between nationalities, with returns involving Nigerian and Algerian offenders particularly low.

Of 773 Nigerian offenders recorded as awaiting removal, just 37 were returned in the preceding 12 months, equivalent to 4.8 per cent of the outstanding figure.

Among 569 Algerian offenders living in the community, the comparable return figure was 4.2 per cent.

The figures for Jamaica were similarly stark: 775 offenders were subject to enforcement action while living in the community, but only 24 were deported over the same period. Bangladesh also recorded a return rate of about 6 per cent.

These comparisons are indicative rather than precise deportation success rates. The Home Office’s returns figures include offenders removed directly from prison as well as those deported from the community, meaning the numbers do not track exactly the same group of people. Some offenders awaiting removal may also be subject to electronic monitoring.

The picture was markedly different for some European nationalities. Romania recorded 990 deportations in the year to June 2025, compared with 1,399 Romanian offenders living in the community.

Overall deportations have increased substantially, rising from about 8,000 in 2020 to 36,000 in 2025. But foreign national criminals accounted for fewer than 30 per cent of total removals.

The figures come as ministers face a fresh dispute with Brussels over plans to widen the circumstances in which foreign criminals can be deported. Under legislation introduced this year, the Government intends to remove foreign nationals sentenced to more than 12 months in prison, including those given suspended sentences.

A leaked draft negotiating document reported by Sky News indicates that the EU wants Britain to commit not to proceed with certain removals of European offenders as part of a wider post-Brexit reset. The UK Government has denied agreeing to that demand, and negotiations remain ongoing. <Cite refs={[“turn541877search5″,”turn541877search9”]}/>

The potential disagreement puts pressure on ministers to reconcile closer relations with European partners with their domestic pledge to increase deportations.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp criticised the Government’s record, telling The Times: “Only a tiny fraction of criminals from countries like Jamaica, Nigeria, Somalia, Algeria, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe or even India get returned.”

He also argued that legal challenges and political reluctance were preventing removals, claiming some offenders had gone on to commit further serious crimes after earlier opportunities to deport them.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has meanwhile refused to rule out expanding deportations to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, despite objections from humanitarian organisations. Some 225 Afghans were returned between 2025 and June 2026, representing a sharp increase.

She has also announced that Eritrean nationals would be barred from entering Britain until a returns agreement covering criminals and irregular migrants is reached.

The Home Office says it is increasing enforcement and prioritising removals directly from prison.

“Any foreign national who receives a prison sentence in the UK is referred for deportation at the earliest opportunity and will be barred from ever returning,” a spokesman said.

“Returns are at their highest level in nearly a decade. Nearly 12,000 foreign criminals, including murderers and rapists, have been returned or deported in the two years since the last election — a 41 per cent increase on the two years prior.”

The scale of the remaining caseload nevertheless presents ministers with a difficult operational and diplomatic challenge: securing travel documents, overcoming legal barriers and negotiating returns agreements with countries that may be reluctant to accept their nationals.

For the Government, rising deportation totals provide evidence of increased enforcement. But the number of offenders still awaiting removal shows why ministers remain under pressure to demonstrate that a deportation decision can be translated into an actual departure.