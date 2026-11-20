Thousands of European troops are taking part in an unprecedented military exercise in southeastern Poland, rehearsing for a potential deployment to Ukraine that could prove central to the country’s security once the war with Russia comes to an end.

Led by France and the UK, the two-week operation marks the first time the so-called Coalition of the Willing has tested its ability to deploy a multinational force into Ukraine in a postwar scenario.

Beyond the military manoeuvres, the exercise carries a significant political message: European governments are preparing to assume a greater share of responsibility for Ukraine’s security, regardless of the uncertain trajectory of US involvement.

The exercise, which began on November 9, brings together approximately 2,800 military personnel from nine European countries, with Poland providing crucial logistical support and Turkey participating from Istanbul.

Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the UK are represented.

The manoeuvres coincide with high-level diplomatic discussions in Berlin, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and representatives from nearly 40 delegations have been examining potential security arrangements for Ukraine after the conflict. The central challenge is how to prevent another Russian invasion without triggering a confrontation between Moscow and Western forces.

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For Kyiv, the ultimate objective remains a security guarantee strong enough to deter future aggression. Ukraine has repeatedly pursued membership of NATO, particularly the protection afforded by Article 5, which treats an attack on one member as an attack on the entire alliance. But with Moscow firmly opposed to Nato’s expansion towards its borders, alternative arrangements are increasingly dominating discussions.

US envoy Jared Kushner said on Thursday that he believed Russia was “comfortable” with NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine. Kushner and fellow US envoy Steve Witkoff travelled to Berlin to reassure European leaders about President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker an end to the nearly five-year conflict.

Trump joined the Berlin discussions following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Kushner. However, precisely what security guarantees might entail, and whether either Moscow or Kyiv would accept them, remains unresolved.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the military preparations, describing the exercise as evidence of Europe’s readiness to support a potential settlement.

The operation, he said, “shows that the Coalition of the Willing is ready to contribute with the United States of America to securing a peace.”

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that France had deployed 1,100 troops to the exercise, highlighting the breadth of the coalition’s military preparations.

“We have terrestrial, air but also maritime operations, a dozen countries that are active in this coalition,” Macron said on Thursday.

The Polish exercise follows 12 months of planning by the Multinational Force-Ukraine (MNF-U), the proposed military structure that would oversee a potential deployment following a ceasefire.

British brigadier Campbell Close, deputy commander for operations of the French Army’s 1st Division, which is overseeing the land component of the exercise, said the operation was designed to test the practical realities of moving a substantial multinational force into the region.

“This is a deployment exercise,” Close said on Monday at the Nowa Deba military training ground in southeastern Poland.

“We have rehearsed the entry into theater, the arrival of thousands of troops and now move on to Nowa Deba training area where we are conducting integration training with eight allies.”

He emphasised that the proposed force would have a defensive mandate.

“I should stress we are a defensive force,” he said.

Close also praised Poland’s contribution, describing the task of coordinating the movement of thousands of personnel, vehicles and equipment within a compressed timeframe as a “no mean feat”.

The logistical challenge is central to the coalition’s preparations. Participating forces travelled into Poland by sea, air and land before continuing by rail and road to the training grounds. The exercise has subsequently tested the coordination of multinational units, including joint command-and-control arrangements and the movement of military equipment across borders.

The training programme has also included fighter jet deployments alongside an aerial refuelling tanker, reflecting plans to help Ukraine eventually reopen its airspace. Troops have operated surveillance drones, practised countering drone attacks and conducted trench warfare training in densely wooded terrain.

The proposed mission, however, would extend well beyond conventional military deterrence.

Lieutenant General Tom Bateman, commander of MNF-U, said earlier in November that the force would be tasked with helping rebuild and strengthen Ukraine’s armed forces following a ceasefire. It could also provide the security reassurance necessary to reopen Ukrainian airspace and assist with mine clearance operations in the Black Sea.

Crucially, the force would not undertake traditional peacekeeping or peace-monitoring duties. Instead, its purpose would be to provide military support and reassurance while enabling Ukraine to restore its own defensive capabilities.

The Coalition of the Willing emerged from European efforts to develop security guarantees for Ukraine resembling Nato’s Article 5, amid uncertainty over whether the alliance itself would offer Kyiv such protection. France and Britain subsequently pushed ahead with a separate initiative, assembling countries prepared to contribute troops and military capabilities should a postwar agreement be reached.

But the proposal carries considerable risks. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last year that any foreign troops deployed on Ukrainian territory would be considered “legitimate targets.

That threat underscores the difficult balance facing European governments. Although the coalition envisages a defensive mission, any force deployed to Ukraine would need sufficient military capability to protect itself against potential attacks.

Ed Arnold, a senior associate fellow at London’s RUSI military think-tank, said that even a force established primarily for defensive purposes would require substantial combat capabilities.

It would nonetheless need to be a “combat force for their own force protection”, he said.

The exercise in Poland therefore represents more than a demonstration of European military coordination. It is an attempt to turn diplomatic commitments into an operational plan, testing whether a coalition of European nations can move, integrate and sustain a substantial force in the event of a ceasefire.

Whether that force ever crosses into Ukraine will depend on the outcome of negotiations between Kyiv, Moscow, Washington and their European allies. For now, the manoeuvres offer a tangible indication that European governments are preparing for a postwar settlement in which Ukraine’s security cannot be left to diplomatic assurances alone.