What keeps a young person coming back to sport isn’t always the final score. It might be learning a new skill, trying to beat a personal best or enjoying a challenge with friends.

Coaches have always found ways to make practice feel like play. Now, digital games, movement-tracking technology and shared challenges are adding another dimension, turning familiar activities into experiences where progress is easier to see and participation can feel rewarding in its own right.

The question for grassroots sport isn’t whether technology can make training more entertaining. It’s whether it can help young players build an interest that lasts beyond the initial excitement.

Why the game matters

Enjoyment is more than a bonus in youth sport. For many young people, it shapes whether they look forward to the next session.

A 2024 review in BMC Public Health examined 16 papers covering 17 studies and 2,181 participants. Overall, game-based physical education activities were associated with greater enjoyment than more conventional approaches, although results varied by age and how sessions were organised.

A separate 2025 review in Frontiers in Psychology considered 19 studies of gamification in secondary-school PE and found encouraging evidence of increased motivation. The authors also cautioned that many interventions were short and their longer-term effects were unclear.

Neither study proves that an app will keep someone playing club sport for years. But they support something coaches have long understood: the experience of taking part matters.

Giving practice a purpose

A training drill can feel very different when there’s a clear challenge attached. A footballer might work towards completing ten accurate passes; a runner might try to improve a previous time; teammates might combine their efforts to reach a shared target.

Technology can capture those attempts, show progress and create new challenges as skills develop. This is often described as gamification: borrowing elements such as levels, points and achievements from games.

The appeal isn’t necessarily the score itself. It’s knowing what you’re trying to do, seeing whether you’re improving and having a reason to try again.

There is a balance to strike, though. If every activity becomes a leaderboard, the same confident players may dominate while others lose interest. Personal targets and cooperative challenges can give more participants something to work towards.

When movement becomes the game

The UK’s Beat the Street takes a community-wide approach. Participants walk, cycle or wheel between electronic checkpoints, collecting points for themselves and their teams. Streets and familiar routes become part of a shared challenge, with schools and local groups participating alongside families.

The organisation reports reaching around two million participants across more than 200 places. Those are programme figures, rather than proof that every participant became more active in the long term, but they show the scale of the idea.

Active Arcade approaches movement differently. Using a phone or tablet camera and computer vision, it turns a player’s body into the controller. Reaction games and other physical challenges take place on screen, but completing them requires real movement rather than button presses.

One programme encourages people to get outside and explore their neighbourhood. The other brings game mechanics into the room. Both demonstrate that digital entertainment and physical activity don’t have to compete for attention.

Bringing digital competition onto the sports field

The idea of combining gaming with physical activity is also influencing how traditional sports are evolving.

In an interview with myKhel, Nimesh Patel, founder of Kabuni Sports, discussed how technology could bring the excitement of video games into real sporting environments.

Patel described the idea of players “competing with their real bodies versus a joystick”, using the familiar appeal of digital gaming to encourage physical participation.

Kabuni is developing an AI coaching platform that could allow young cricketers training in different locations to compare performances and take part in shared challenges.

The company has also introduced the Kabuni Premier League, a schools cricket competition in Mumbai, as part of its wider approach to encouraging participation.

While the platform’s connected gaming features remain in development, the concept shows how digital competition could become part of everyday sport, making training more interactive while keeping the physical activity at its centre.

Rewarding more than winning

Competition can be exciting, but it isn’t the only route to motivation. A newcomer learning to bowl accurately or a young basketball player practising a difficult move may get more satisfaction from noticing an improvement than from topping a ranking.

Digital tools can help make those small gains visible, particularly when progress isn’t obvious from match results. They can also encourage team challenges that reward cooperation and regular participation.

Yet a successful session doesn’t need a screen, a score or a badge. Coaches still set the atmosphere, recognise effort and create opportunities for players of different abilities to enjoy themselves together.

The best role for technology may be to add another reason to participate without taking over the experience. If a shared challenge makes practice more inviting, the real achievement isn’t the points collected that afternoon. It’s seeing players return the following week, ready to have another go.