Downing Street says negotiations have concluded on sweeping agreements covering food trade, youth mobility and emissions, but Conservatives warn the deal risks handing Brussels greater influence over British rules.

Labour has declared its landmark deal with the European Union effectively complete, with Downing Street confirming that negotiations have concluded and implementation talks will now begin.

Following a UK-EU summit in Brussels, Government sources described the agreements as a major breakthrough, claiming they would reduce costs for businesses, ease pressure on food prices and open up new opportunities for young people to travel and study across Europe.

The package, negotiated by Andy Burnham, includes a youth mobility scheme, an agreement covering food, animal and plant products, and an emissions trading arrangement.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The deal is done – negotiations have concluded. Now, both sides will work towards implementation of the youth mobility scheme, the SPS [food and drink] deal and the emissions trading scheme.”

The spokesman added that both sides had agreed when the arrangements would come into force, with the dates to be included in a joint statement due to be published shortly.

“As with all international agreements, there is a legal process in each respective country which will now take place.”

However, Downing Street acknowledged that negotiations would continue in certain areas, with further details expected in the forthcoming statement.

The announcement has already triggered a political backlash, with Conservatives questioning whether Labour’s promised Brexit reset risks compromising Britain’s ability to set its own rules.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has accused Burnham of “complete betrayal”, claiming Labour is preparing to drag Britain back into the EU’s “backwards” single market without public consent.

Speaking to GB News, Mr Farage accused the Prime Minister of breaking Labour’s election manifesto and reneging on promises made to voters.

“What the Prime Minister is doing today is he’s signing us back up to chunks of the single market, despite having no mandate whatsoever to do it,” he declared.

He added that the move was “in direct contravention of the Labour Party manifesto” and a “complete breach” of promises made to voters in Makerfield.

Shadow Environment Secretary Victoria Atkins described the food agreement as a damaging concession rather than a diplomatic achievement.

Speaking to GB News, she said: “We are very concerned about these negotiations that the Government is undertaking. We see it as an EU setback, not an EU reset.”

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds defended the Government’s approach, arguing that the agreements were designed to address the economic consequences of Britain’s departure from the bloc.

He said Burnham was “trying to fix the problems of that very hard form of Brexit”.

What we’re seeking to do is to give ourselves the opportunity of cheaper food and more exports to the European Union,” Reynolds said.

He argued that British businesses continued to trade predominantly with the EU despite Brexit, yet had little influence over the rules governing access to the single market.

“At present, we don’t get any say in the single market rules, even though despite the reductions, we still export the majority of our stuff to the European Union. We’re trying in this negotiation to get a say in those rules.”

Reynolds acknowledged Britain would not receive voting rights because it was no longer an EU member, but insisted the agreement would give the UK greater influence while reducing unnecessary costs.

In a briefing in Brussels, a Government source characterised the package as a “win win”, claiming both sides had secured “huge agreements”.

The arrangements, the source said, would “cut costs for businesses, keep prices down in the shops” and make it “easier for young people to travel and study abroad”.

Further details are expected to be presented to Parliament next week.

Beyond the headline agreements, Burnham and European officials are also expected to discuss wider cooperation, including university tuition fees and the small boat crossings crisis in the English Channel.

The economic benefits are central to Labour’s argument. Burnham has claimed the agreements could increase Britain’s GDP by as much as 0.5 per cent, describing the projected impact as a significant boost to economic growth.

Addressing business leaders in Brussels, he said: “We’re pretty much there, and it’s a really good deal.

He added: “Treasury analysis out today is saying that now it’s clear up to 0.5 per cent on GDP as a result of the deal.”

Burnham went further, describing the agreement as the “single biggest growth intervention in this Parliament”.

But while Labour is presenting the Brussels breakthrough as an economic dividend from closer European cooperation, the political argument over sovereignty, regulatory alignment and the legacy of Brexit is far from settled.