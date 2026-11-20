Vladimir Putin could contemplate a catastrophic nuclear strike if his grip on power begins to fracture, a former Kremlin insider has warned, raising fresh fears over the possibility of an unprecedented escalation in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Abbas Gallyamov, who previously worked as a speechwriter for the Russian president, believes the danger remains limited under current circumstances. But he cautioned that a dramatic deterioration in Putin’s position could fundamentally change the Kremlin’s calculations, potentially bringing nuclear weapons into play.

Crucially, Gallyamov suggested that one man could have considerable influence over whether Putin crosses that threshold: Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Speaking exclusively to The Express, the former Kremlin official argued that Putin would be reluctant to launch a nuclear attack if doing so risked alienating Beijing, upon which Moscow has increasingly relied for diplomatic and economic support.

“I think now it would not happen, but there is a chance. There is a small chance, but the situation is not so horrible for him than it has been,” Gallyamov said.

Maybe he could use a nuclear strike if his situation deteriorates, but not for now. Nobody is threatening to capture Moscow or a revolution.”

He warned, however, that nuclear threats could become an increasingly attractive instrument of intimidation if Putin’s position weakened.

He would definitely try to threaten a nuclear strike but a lot depends on China. If this displeases Xi Jinping then Putin would not take this action.”

The warning comes as Donald Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping convene in Shenzhen, China, for high-stakes discussions on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The gathering comes amid mounting international pressure to end the war in Ukraine and renewed efforts to address the future of global nuclear arms control.

Trump and Putin also held separate discussions lasting approximately 40 minutes, marking their first face-to-face encounter since their meeting in Alaska last year failed to produce a breakthrough over Ukraine.

The US president struck a notably conciliatory tone afterwards, describing his Russian counterpart as a personal friend and signalling optimism about the possibility of improving relations between Washington and Moscow.

“He’s my friend,” Trump said, adding: “We’ve had a great relationship for many years.”

He also hinted at the prospect of progress, declaring: “Wonderful things can come out of this – or at least start.”

Yet the diplomatic warmth masks deep divisions. Moscow’s territorial demands remain a major obstacle to a settlement, while Kyiv continues to seek security guarantees capable of preventing another Russian invasion.

Nuclear arms control presents another formidable challenge. Trump wants to secure a new agreement involving both Russia and China following the expiry of the New START treaty in February.

The landmark agreement imposed limits on the deployed strategic nuclear arsenals of the US and Russia. Trump has called for a “new, improved and modernised” arrangement that would bring Beijing into the framework.

China has historically resisted such negotiations, pointing to the considerable disparity between its nuclear arsenal and those maintained by Washington and Moscow.

Any agreement involving concessions to Putin could therefore generate serious concern among Western security experts, particularly if existing safeguards are weakened without meaningful restrictions on Russia’s capabilities.

Gallyamov’s warning adds a troubling dimension to the diplomatic calculations. If Putin’s political survival were ever threatened, the former insider suggests, the risk of nuclear escalation could increase.

And while Washington seeks a diplomatic breakthrough, the Kremlin’s increasingly important relationship with Beijing could prove critical in determining just how far Putin is prepared to go.