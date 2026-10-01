Clarkson’s Farm host storms into London mayor race betting and roars past Farage

Jeremy Clarkson has emerged as a surprise contender in the early betting for London’s 2028 mayoral election, despite his unlikely appearance in a market otherwise dominated by established political figures.

Almost a third of bets placed this week — 32 per cent — have backed the former Top Gear presenter to succeed Sadiq Khan, according to betting market data.

Clarkson is currently priced at 40/1, putting him ahead of Nigel Farage and Zia Yusuf, both of whom are trading at 50/1.

The figures do not represent polling evidence or a forecast of the election result, but highlight the extent to which political betting markets can attract interest around high-profile personalities well outside conventional party politics.

Clarkson has built a substantial public profile through television, journalism and his farming programme Clarkson’s Farm, while his outspoken views on politics and public policy have made him a regular presence in Britain’s political debate.

His backing comes despite the substantial odds attached to his candidacy, suggesting that a sizeable share of recent betting activity has centred on the prospect of an unconventional challenger entering the race.

The next London mayoral election is scheduled for 2028, with Khan unable to seek another term under the current rules.

For now, Clarkson remains a long-shot name rather than a declared candidate, but the betting figures underline the appetite for a political contest featuring personalities beyond Westminster’s traditional ranks.

London Mayoral Election – Winner betting odds

Next London mayor Odds Implied probability Betting split (bets received in the last 48 hours) Laila Cunningham 7/4 36% 12% Sadiq Khan 2/1 33% 8% James Cleverly 4/1 20% – Dawn Butler 5/1 17% 18% Zoe Garbett 10/1 9% – Wes Streeting 25/1 4% 2% Stella Creasy 33/1 3% – Jeremy Clarkson 40/1 2% 32%

Oddschecker spokesman Chris Rogers stated, “Punters have rallied behind Jeremy Clarkson in the next London mayor betting market this week.

The controversial former Grand Tour presenter’s odds have shortened from 50/1 to 40/1 after a surge of support from bettors.

Laila Cunningham is the bookie’s 7/4 favourite while serving mayor Sadiq Khan is 2/1 to continue in the role.