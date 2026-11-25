Millions of British savers are increasingly exposed to the fortunes of a handful of US technology giants, with Nvidia’s extraordinary market swings providing a stark reminder that the spectacular gains driving global stock markets can just as quickly turn into painful losses for workplace pensions and ISAs.

The chipmaker added almost $1 trillion to its market value in a single session on Monday, surging 31 per cent after Jensen Huang was reinstated as chief executive. Earlier this month, the scandal surrounding his departure had wiped more than $1 trillion from its valuation.

The dramatic reversal has highlighted how heavily retirement savings are now tied to a small number of global companies.

Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, said British savers had shared in both sides of Nvidia’s extraordinary performance.

“When Nvidia soared on Monday, part of Britain’s retirement savings rose with it. When it slumped earlier this month, those same savings fell with it. Pensions don’t just share in the gains, they take the losses too,” he said.

“It’s been a rewarding ride over the past few years for most people. But one chipmaker now carries more weight in the world’s main stock index than the entire UK stock market, and every saver deserves to know how that shapes their own pension.”

The scale of overseas exposure is substantial. Government figures show that around 70 per cent of the roughly £600 billion held in UK workplace defined contribution pensions in 2023 was invested in overseas shares, compared with just 6 per cent in British companies.

The US now accounts for almost 72 per cent of the MSCI World index, while the UK represents less than 4 per cent. Nvidia alone makes up more than 6 per cent of the S&P 500 and this autumn exceeded 5 per cent of the broader global index, outweighing the entire Japanese market and the combined markets of France and Germany.

Mr Green said the dominance of these companies reflected their extraordinary commercial success, rather than simply an unhealthy market distortion.

“These companies are among the most profitable businesses the world has ever seen, and global trackers have delivered strong returns for British savers by following them.

“Index weights grow because the companies grow. Concentration can reflect genuine success, and savers who’ve held global funds over the past decade have generally done well.”

But the concentration is increasing. The ten largest stocks in the MSCI World index accounted for 27.62 per cent of its value in November, up from 26.68 per cent in August.

That creates a growing vulnerability if enthusiasm for artificial intelligence fades. Mr Green warned that while strong AI demand could continue to lift returns, a reversal in sentiment could drag down a substantial portion of the market simultaneously.

The historical precedents are sobering: the technology-heavy Nasdaq lost almost 80 per cent of its value between 2000 and 2002, while the MSCI World index fell almost 58 per cent between late 2007 and early 2009.

The consequences depend heavily on a saver’s age and investment strategy. Workplace pension default funds often move people gradually from shares into bonds and cash as retirement approaches, reducing exposure to sudden market falls.

“We’re bullish on AI and on Nvidia over the long term. Someone in their twenties has decades to recover from a sharp fall. Someone close to retirement with most of their pot in shares may not, and a big drop just before they stop working can permanently reduce the income they live on.”

Pension providers are already reviewing their investment strategies, with the City watchdog reporting potential increases in UK assets and private-market investments during 2026 and 2027.

Mr Green expects greater scrutiny of default funds in 2027, as providers consider balancing global growth stocks with British companies, infrastructure and private markets.

His message to savers is straightforward: understand what their pension owns, how it might perform during a market shock and whether its risk profile remains appropriate as retirement approaches. The AI boom may have delivered substantial gains, but the latest volatility shows how quickly those fortunes can change.