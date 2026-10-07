Experts warn Russian plague could be part of an ‘active biological weapons program’

The mysterious death of a Russian plague researcher has triggered questions over what was being handled inside a Siberian laboratory, after experts warned that the possibility of an unusual or deliberately modified pathogen cannot be dismissed.

Daria Shipilova, a 28-year-old researcher, died after developing a severe illness while working in the Buryatia region of Siberia, where scientists study plague carried naturally by wild rodents.

According to reports, Shipilova became ill after an alleged laboratory accident involving a broken test tube containing Yersinia pestis, the bacterium responsible for plague and the medieval Black Death.

Russian authorities have rejected the suggestion that the incident resulted in a laboratory-acquired plague infection, saying tests found no microorganism connected with Shipilova’s work. Officials have described her illness as pneumonia of unknown origin and denied that an outbreak of plague has occurred.

The response has nevertheless raised questions.

Some 189 people who had contact with Shipilova were placed in quarantine. Hospitals were subjected to restrictions, public events were cancelled and workers at a nearby aluminium plant were instructed to wear masks.

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Anna Popova, Russia’s chief state sanitary doctor, travelled about 2,600 miles from Moscow to Irkutsk to oversee the response.

The scale of the containment effort has fuelled speculation over whether Russian authorities know more about the incident than they have disclosed.

The World Health Organisation has requested further information from Moscow.

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a chemical and biological weapons expert, said it was possible that Russia could possess biological weapons capabilities that remain hidden from international scrutiny, the Daily Star reported.

“It is not beyond the bounds of possibility that they have an active biological weapons program,” he said.

“Because regulation is so poor, particularly in Russia, some of the scientists and some of these laboratories can possibly be used for really malign and malicious and dangerous activities.”

He also questioned why Shipilova had died despite laboratory personnel typically having access to vaccinations and medical countermeasures against the pathogens they handle.

“Why did the vaccine not stop this strain of plague?” he asked.

De Bretton-Gordon cautioned that the circumstances could potentially indicate work involving a pathogen different from conventional forms of bubonic or pneumonic plague, although there is currently no public evidence establishing that this was the case.

The stakes would be high. Plague is a serious infectious disease, but modern antibiotics can be effective when treatment is administered promptly. Pneumonic plague, however, can become rapidly fatal without treatment.

The incident has also revived wider concerns about the legacy of Soviet biological weapons research and the possibility that dangerous pathogens could be modified to make them harder to detect or treat.

Professor Simon Clarke, head of biomedical sciences at the University of Reading, said Yersinia pestis had potential as a biological weapon.

“There is speculation from a bioweapons perspective that antibiotic-resistant versions of the bacteria, Yersinia pestis, may have been developed in order to make them more difficult to treat,” he said.

He also said Russia had increased investment in military biological laboratories, a claim that remains contested and has not been established as the explanation for Shipilova’s death.

Modern biotechnology has added another layer of concern. De Bretton-Gordon said artificial intelligence was making it increasingly possible for researchers to manipulate pathogen genomes, including through techniques intended to alter their characteristics.

But the existence of such capabilities does not establish that they were used in the Siberian case.

For public health authorities, the immediate issue is therefore less the most alarming theory than the absence of a clear account of what happened.

Andrew Weber, a former US Department of Defence official who has visited anti-plague laboratories across the former Soviet Union, said Britain should consider monitoring passengers arriving from the region.

“If I were a public health authority in London I would be monitoring flights and passengers coming from the region and screening them at the airport,” he said.

The episode has also attracted attention in Washington. US President Donald Trump said America was prepared to assist Russia.

“We’re looking at it very strongly,” Trump said. “We just heard about it and they call it pneumonia.”

Russia’s insistence that there is no plague outbreak has done little to quiet the questions surrounding Shipilova’s death.

For now, there is no established evidence that Russia has released, weaponised or deliberately modified plague bacteria in connection with the incident. But the combination of a researcher’s unexplained death, emergency containment measures and conflicting accounts has created precisely the uncertainty that international health authorities are seeking to resolve.

The most troubling question is therefore not whether the Black Death has returned — but what, exactly, was inside the laboratory when Shipilova became ill.