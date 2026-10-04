Black plague death sparks chilling ‘hair raising’ fears over Russia cover-up with 200 in isolation

One of the most fatal pandemics in human history, which occurred in the 14th century, spanning from 1347 to 1353, reaching England in 1348 and killing between 30 and 60% of Europe’s population, has hit Russia.

A suspected case of pneumonic plague in Siberia has triggered a rapidly expanding public-health operation, after the death of a 28-year-old laboratory worker and the isolation of almost 200 people raised questions over what Russian authorities know about the incident — and what they are prepared to disclose.

Daria Shipilova, a laboratory technician at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute, died after developing severe pneumonia and being admitted to hospital in the city of Shelekhov. Regional authorities subsequently quarantined the hospital and placed people who had been in contact with her under medical observation.

Russian and international reports have described the incident as a suspected plague infection, although officials in Irkutsk have publicly referred only to a “dangerous infectious disease”.

Local reporting has produced a particularly unsettling account of what may have happened.

Shipilova is reported to have told medical staff that she had accidentally broken a test tube containing live bacteria while collecting samples. Other accounts suggest she may have been exposed during field work in the wider region, meaning the precise source of infection remains unclear.

Whatever the cause, the speed of the response has underscored the seriousness with which Russian health authorities are treating the episode.

Reports indicate that 197 people were identified as potential contacts, with 189 subsequently hospitalised or isolated for observation. Regional governor Igor Kobzev said those identified as contacts showed no symptoms and had initially returned negative laboratory results.

Russia’s chief public health official, Anna Popova, travelled from Moscow to the Irkutsk region as officials organised containment measures.

Yet the public messaging has been notably cautious.

Kobzev cancelled public events and urged residents to remain calm, while declining to publicly identify the illness. The discrepancy between the scale of the emergency measures and the limited information released by officials has fuelled speculation about whether authorities are withholding information.

One epidemiologist, Mikhail Favorov, questioned the account that a broken test tube alone explained the infection.

“It’s laughable,” Favorov said, arguing that a worker at an anti-plague institute would normally be operating in protective equipment and that a broken tube would not necessarily result in infection.

“It doesn’t matter to the general public – they’ll believe the ‘dropped test tube story.’”

Favorov added: “It’s absolutely hair-raising,” and warned: “We will not be told what really happened.”

Those comments have inevitably revived memories of the early stages of Covid-19, when uncertainty, incomplete information and delays in public disclosure became central to the international debate over the outbreak in Wuhan.

The comparison should not be overstated. There is currently no evidence that Russia is facing a nationwide plague epidemic, and officials have reported no confirmed infections among the identified contacts. Plague, moreover, is a known bacterial disease rather than a novel pathogen.

But pneumonic plague carries particular risks because, unlike bubonic plague, infection can involve the lungs and can spread through respiratory droplets. Early treatment with appropriate antibiotics can be highly effective, making rapid identification and containment critical.

The historical resonance is nevertheless difficult to ignore.

The Black Death, caused by Yersinia pestis, killed tens of millions of people during the 14th century and devastated societies across Europe and beyond. Modern medicine has transformed the disease from a civilisation-level catastrophe into a treatable infection when detected early.

That makes transparency, rather than medieval mortality, the central issue in the Irkutsk episode.

If the infection remains confined to a small group of contacts, the incident may ultimately prove to have been a contained public-health emergency.

If further cases emerge, however, the questions surrounding the initial response — including the source of infection, the speed of diagnosis and the information released to the public — will become far more consequential.

For now, nearly 200 people remain at the centre of an emergency that Russian authorities have been reluctant to name publicly.

And in a country where memories of Covid remain raw, the silence surrounding a suspected plague death is proving almost as unsettling as the disease itself.