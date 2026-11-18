Andy Burnham’s push for closer ties with the European Union could leave Britain surrendering control over most of its tax system, including the ability to cut energy bills, according to a new report from an anti-EU campaign group.

Stay Out claims that 84 per cent of British taxes would fall within the scope of Brussels if the UK rejoined the bloc. It estimates that 25 per cent would be directly governed by EU legislation, while a further 59 per cent would be affected by rulings from the European Court of Justice.

The report warns that a return to EU membership could restrict the freedom of a British Chancellor to change taxes, including duties on petrol and diesel. Ministers would be unable to cut fuel taxes below the standard rate of VAT, it claims, while duty-free shopping for British travellers visiting the EU would be abolished.

The group also argues that the EU’s tax rules would require the Government to reverse its decision to impose VAT on private school fees, removing the 20 per cent charge.

More controversially, it says rejoining would mean restoring VAT on domestic electricity bills. The EU requires member states to apply a minimum VAT rate of 5 per cent, potentially undoing a measure introduced by the Prime Minister to ease pressure on household energy costs.

Oliver Lewis, chairman of Stay Out, said the proposals raised fundamental questions about who would control British taxation.

“Rejoining the EU would hand Brussels a say over 84 per cent of the taxes families pay, with 27 foreign countries holding a veto over any change a British Chancellor wanted to make,” he said.

“Before Andy Burnham goes any further, he owes the public a straight answer about who would really be setting their taxes, and whether he is prepared to put VAT back on electricity bills to rejoin.”

The report comes as the debate over closer relations with Brussels intensifies, with Reform UK also attacking plans for a youth mobility arrangement that could allow tens of thousands of young EU citizens to work in Britain.

Zia Yusuf, Reform’s home affairs spokesman, described the proposed scheme as “absolutely insane”, amid reports that the Prime Minister is prepared to sign an agreement allowing about 100,000 young people from EU countries to take low-skilled jobs in the UK each year.

The proposal has become particularly contentious following Alan Milburn’s review of Britain’s youth unemployment crisis. Almost one million people aged 16 to 24 are not in education, employment or training, with the number continuing to rise.

Milburn warned that Britain risked creating a “lost generation” unless employers and government acted urgently to bring young people into work.

Yusuf said the Government’s willingness to consider additional competition from overseas workers was incompatible with the scale of the domestic crisis. He pointed to record numbers of young people claiming Personal Independence Payment and job vacancies at their lowest level in 15 years.

“No serious person who’s objectively looking at the data here and trying to assess why it is so many young people are out of work … looks at that and goes: ‘You know what we need? More competition for our young people from foreign nationals’,” he said.

He accused ministers of either ignoring the evidence or showing little concern for the future prospects of British young people.

“A whole generation are basically being tossed on the scrap heap,” he said.

The competing arguments expose a growing political dilemma for Labour: how to pursue closer economic ties with Europe while convincing voters that the interests of British workers, taxpayers and households will remain the priority.