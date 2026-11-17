Britain could face a multi-million-pound penalty if a future government abandons the Brexit reset deal being negotiated by Andy Burnham, under a proposed compensation clause designed to protect the European Union from the cost of a British withdrawal.

The so-called “Nigel Farage penalty” would require the UK to compensate Brussels for the expense of implementing the agreement and reintroducing checks on food products crossing the Channel if a future administration decided to tear it up.

The provision is expected to form part of a new food and agricultural agreement due to be unveiled when Burnham meets EU leaders in Brussels on Friday.

It is intended to shield EU member states from financial losses if Britain reverses course after a change of government, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch among the potential challengers to Labour at the next general election.

Farage, who is also due in Brussels on Friday, has vowed to scrap the agreement if he becomes Prime Minister, accusing Burnham of attempting to bind the hands of a future government.

“If Andy Burnham were to do this, it would be wholly illegitimate. He cannot bind a future British government,” he said.

“I am putting the EU on notice. If I am Prime Minister after the next election, I will renege on this deal.”

The warning threatens to turn the planned reset into an early political battleground, with the prospect of a future Conservative or Reform government facing a substantial bill if it sought to reverse the agreement.

Burnham has meanwhile made clear his determination to strengthen Britain’s relationship with the bloc, arguing that Brexit has weakened the country’s international standing.

Addressing the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in the City of London, the Prime Minister said Britain’s “standing in the world has diminished” since leaving the EU.

He argued that Friday’s summit could deliver “real improvements in people’s everyday lives in areas of the country that have felt neglected for too long”.

But he insisted any agreement would have to respect Labour’s manifesto commitments and negotiating red lines, while improving on the existing Brexit arrangements.

The Prime Minister also invoked his so-called “Makerfield test”, arguing that closer ties with Europe must produce tangible benefits for ordinary people and communities that have felt left behind.

The proposed penalty highlights the political and financial stakes surrounding the reset. While Burnham is seeking a more stable relationship with Brussels, Farage is already warning that any agreement he considers unacceptable will be overturned if voters give him the keys to Downing Street.