Burnham asked ‘is it not time’ he recognises the ‘Channel is a national security emergency’

Reform UK leader warns unidentified Iranian arrivals could pose a security threat, while Burnham insists Channel crossings are falling and removals are rising.

Nigel Farage has challenged Andy Burnham to declare a “national security emergency” over small-boat crossings, warning that the arrival of unidentified Iranian men demands urgent scrutiny amid mounting concerns about Iran-linked activity in Britain.

The Reform UK leader confronted the Prime Minister during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, invoking warnings from MI5 chief Sir Ken McCallum that more than 50 people had been arrested in Iran-linked operations over the past year.

Farage said the Government deserved credit for proscribing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) but argued that the security implications of Channel crossings had not been adequately addressed.

“Every week there are young, unidentified males from Iran coming into this country, some of whom pose a genuine security threat to our nation,” he told MPs.

“Is it not time the Government recognises that what is going on in the English Channel is a national security emergency?”

The intervention sharpened political pressure on Burnham to show that border enforcement and national security are connected challenges. But Farage’s remarks did not establish that Iranian arrivals crossing the Channel were linked to terrorism or hostile operations.

Burnham responded by pointing to recent security incidents, including activity around RAF Fairford, and said police and security services had treated the matter with the “utmost seriousness”.

He also sought to defend the Government’s migration record, insisting that crossings were declining and removals were increasing.

“The key point is of course we do need to get boat crossings down,” the Prime Minister said. “I hope he would recognise that they are coming down, removals are up. There is much more to be done, but there is clearly progress in the right direction.”

More than 20,000 people have crossed the Channel from France in small boats so far this year, intensifying the debate over border control, asylum policy and the ability of authorities to identify people arriving without prior authorisation.

The security backdrop is particularly sensitive. McCallum’s warning about more than 50 arrests in Iran-linked operations comes amid a series of arson attacks on Jewish sites in London and an alleged plot involving two Iranian men targeting a synagogue in Manchester.

Those cases have heightened concerns about possible Iranian-linked threats on British soil. However, such threats do not, by themselves, establish a connection to people arriving by small boat.

Burnham’s political challenge is to show progress on border enforcement while reassuring the public that credible security risks are being identified and investigated. For Farage, the confrontation places the Channel crisis squarely within the national-security debate.

Whether the Government adopts his demand for an emergency declaration remains unresolved. What is clear is that migration, intelligence and public safety are increasingly colliding at the centre of Westminster’s argument over Britain’s borders.