RAF Fairford bomb plot: Counter-terror police probe five London men and possible Iran link

Five British men in their 20s have been arrested over a suspected bomb plot near RAF Fairford, as counter-terrorism detectives investigate whether Iran may have any connection to the incident.

Counter Terrorism Policing said all five suspects are British nationals from London. Three are aged 24 and from Camden, Westminster and Willesden, while the other two, aged 23 and 25, are both from Westminster.

The men were arrested in the early hours of Sunday near Whelford, Gloucestershire, close to the US military base. They remain in custody under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, with an extension secured until later on Monday.

Police have stressed that no motive has yet been established.

“At this time, we are working to establish the full circumstances of the activity of those arrested, their knowledge and any motivation behind this incident,” a spokesman said.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans said the investigation was a “hugely complex and large-scale operation” involving local and national police, the Ministry of Defence and other agencies.

“I know this has been incredibly disruptive for local people, but I’d like to reassure them that our activity is in the interest of national security, but most importantly in the interest of their own safety,” she said.

She urged caution over speculation about the alleged Iranian connection, saying Counter Terrorism Policing needed “the space to work carefully and clearly”.

The operation began after a local resident called 999 after seeing vehicles “blocking the road” and a “large group of hooded and ‘balaclava’d’ men”.

“It would appear that by doing so I just derailed whatever they were planning,” she said.

Police arrived about 15 minutes later.

Three white vans were subsequently examined by a bomb disposal robot, with two showing open rear doors. A 400-metre cordon was established and 85 households were evacuated overnight.

The suspects were initially arrested under the Explosives Act before being further detained on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said it was “too early to attribute background aims”, while warning Britain must not be “cowed by sabre-rattling from Iran”.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham described the incident as “deeply concerning”, saying the Government would “always take every step necessary” to protect the public.