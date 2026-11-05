‘Britain is broken’: Reform’s Danny Kruger launches blistering attack on Labour

Reform UK has accused the Government of working “against the country”, as the party prepares for a possible return to power and launches a fierce attack on Labour’s record on public services, bureaucracy and defence spending.

Danny Kruger, the Reform MP leading the party’s preparations for government, delivered the criticism at a press conference, arguing that Britain’s problems stemmed not simply from failing institutions but from a political establishment that had lost faith in the country.

His intervention formed part of Reform’s attempt to present itself as an alternative government, recruiting experienced figures from outside Westminster and promising to replace what it describes as a failing political system with new leadership.

Kruger said that when he joined Reform a year ago, Nigel Farage gave him clear instructions to rethink how the party approached the challenge of governing.

“When I joined Reform a year ago and Nigel asked me to lead our preparations for government he said one thing clearly.

“He said we can’t look to Westminster for the answer to Britain’s problems. Because why is Britain broken?

“Part of the answer is broken systems, bureaucracy, compliance, human rights law, the fact that nothing gets done. The fact that government seems to actually work against the country.

“But ultimately, it’s about people. Britain is broken because the people who run Britain don’t believe in Britain, not the Britain that we know and love, and because they put party politics before country.”

The attack reflects Reform’s wider effort to frame Britain’s economic and institutional difficulties as the consequence of political failure rather than isolated policy mistakes. Kruger argued that changing the people in charge would be as important as changing the systems through which government operates.

The party has been seeking to attract specialists from business, science, technology, the public services and the armed forces, presenting their experience as an alternative to what it portrays as Westminster’s career-politician culture.

Kruger said Reform could not restore Britain’s fortunes while relying on the same political figures he blamed for creating the country’s difficulties.

“We are not going to get the Britain we love back, let alone seize the opportunities of the future, if we are run by the same people who made the mess we’re in,” he said.

“So that’s why Reform is committing to new systems and new people. We want to appeal to talented people from outside politics to step up and serve our country. Leaders from the frontline of business, of science and technology, of the public services, and of the armed forces.”

Defence spending provided the most immediate target for Kruger’s criticism, as he called on Chancellor John Healey to increase military funding rather than postpone decisions until future spending settlements.

Kruger accused Healey of using his departure from the Defence Secretary role to advance his political career while allowing the military funding shortfall to continue.

“People like John Healey, who resigned as Defence Secretary pretending it was about underfunding, but really so he could become Chancellor and continue the underfunding of defence. That is disgraceful,” he said.

He went further, demanding that the Chancellor provide the armed forces with the resources they needed immediately.

“And if John Healey won’t fund defence properly right now, not in seven years’ time, he needs to resign again and do it for good this time.”

The criticism places defence at the centre of Reform’s argument that the established parties have failed to prepare Britain for a deteriorating international security environment. It also signals the party’s intention to make military investment a major dividing line in the next election campaign.

Kruger described the announcement of Reform’s new armed forces spokesman as “a major step for our party”, arguing that bringing experienced military figures into its policy operation would strengthen its preparations for government.

He concluded by framing the party’s recruitment drive as part of a broader attempt to challenge the political establishment.

“Today is a major step for our party as we prepare to fight and win the next election whenever it comes.”

The immediate test for Reform will be whether its promise to bring outsiders into government can be translated into credible policies, detailed spending commitments and a workable programme for running the country. Its attacks on Labour may sharpen its political message, but the party will ultimately be judged on whether it can demonstrate that it has answers to the problems it says have left Britain broken.