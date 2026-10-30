Labour savaged over ‘woefully inadequate’ Budget warning ‘we need urgency’ before its too late

Labour has been accused of losing sight of Britain’s military priorities after the Ministry of Defence issued workplace guidance urging armed forces personnel to take regular screen breaks and use emojis to reduce visual fatigue, prompting an ex-Army officer to question whether Whitehall has its priorities straight.

The guidance, reportedly circulated to UK-based military personnel and civilian defence staff, recommends 10-minute screen breaks every hour. It also encourages using emojis in internal communications to help combat visual fatigue and mental stress.

But Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Crawford, a former Army officer, has condemned the apparent focus on workplace etiquette at a time when Britain’s armed forces are facing questions over funding, equipment and operational readiness.

In a blog post, he accused ministers of failing to show the urgency needed to strengthen national defence while focusing on what he characterised as bureaucratic distractions.

“At a juncture where the defence Budget was woefully inadequate … is this really the attitude the country should be adopting?” he wrote.

“We need urgency, resilience and operational readiness, yet Whitehall appears determined to supervise trained adults as though they were schoolchildren.”

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The criticism comes amid growing unease over the Government’s longer-term defence spending commitments and the timetable for delivering the money required to meet them.

At the Budget on Wednesday, Chancellor John Healey filled a £4.7bn shortfall in the defence investment plan, setting Britain on course to spend 2.7 per cent of gross domestic product on defence by 2027.

The Government has also committed to raising defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP by 2030, as Britain moves towards Nato’s longer-term target of 3.5 per cent by 2035.

However, ministers have faced criticism for delaying details of how the additional funding will be delivered until the next spending review, currently expected next autumn.

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Labour chairman of the Commons Defence Select Committee, said key decisions in the Budget had been “lamentably delayed”, warning that Britain risked leaving itself seriously vulnerable in the event of a major conflict.

“There is a cost to inaction,” he said. “Investment in our nation’s defence and security cannot be kicked into the long grass.”

He added: “Our adversaries are not bound by fiscal years and spending cycles. We need to urgently rebuild our capabilities now.”

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting rejected the criticism as “completely unfounded”, arguing that Labour had already taken decisions which would deliver the fastest increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War.

The row nevertheless exposes an uncomfortable divide between the Government’s promises on military spending and concerns over how quickly those commitments will translate into stronger capabilities.

For Lt Col Crawford, the contrast between the detailed instructions on workplace behaviour and the uncertainty surrounding future defence investment is particularly striking.

“On Wednesday ministers left the detailed route to their longer-term defence spending targets until next year’s spending review,” he wrote.

“Today, personnel can consult detailed instructions about their workstations. That contrast should embarrass the Government.”

The dispute comes as European governments face mounting pressure to strengthen their armed forces amid Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine and growing concerns about the security of the continent.

Screen breaks and workplace health guidance may have a legitimate role in protecting staff, but the political question raised by critics is whether Britain’s defence establishment is moving quickly enough on the far more consequential task of preparing for a potential conflict.

The Government insists its spending plans represent a historic acceleration. Its critics argue that announcements and targets will count for little unless the money arrives in time to rebuild Britain’s military capabilities.