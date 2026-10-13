‘Bomb threat’ sparks panic aboard Delta flight to Tel Aviv moments before landing

A Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Tel Aviv was diverted to a remote section of Ben Gurion Airport for security checks after receiving an alleged bomb threat shortly before landing, prompting the evacuation of passengers and a search of the aircraft.

The incident, which ended without any suspicious findings, comes as airlines resume services to Israel amid heightened regional tensions and renewed scrutiny of aviation security following a suspected hijacking attempt on another Israel-bound flight last month.

The Delta aircraft, travelling from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York to Ben Gurion, was directed to an isolated area of the airport shortly after touching down, according to reports. Security personnel safely removed all passengers before conducting a thorough search.

The Airports Authority said: “The incident has ended with no unusual findings. Operations have returned to normal.”

Flight-tracking data from FlightRadar showed no apparent deviation from the aircraft’s planned route. The data also provided no indication that the plane had transmitted a squawk code, the signal pilots use to alert air traffic controllers to an emergency. The flight appeared to have landed about an hour ahead of schedule.

The circumstances behind the reported threat were not immediately clear, though reports suggested it came from an anonymous source.

Delta resumed flights between JFK and Tel Aviv in early September after a six-month suspension linked to the war in Iran, restoring a key connection between the US and Israel at a time when regional security risks continue to weigh on international aviation.

The latest scare follows a suspected hijacking attempt on September 30 involving a Flydubai Boeing 737 Max travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The incident, in which a pilot was allegedly attacked by a fellow crew member, forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Hammam al-Hammami, 29, was taken into custody after allegedly attacking Captain Smit Machchhar and attempting to seize control of the aircraft, which was carrying 182 people.

Prosecutors in the United Arab Emirates said al-Hammami had studied at a British university and was believed to have been radicalised while in Australia. UAE Attorney General Dr Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said the suspect’s “drift” towards terrorism and extremism was rooted in his time as a student in Australia.

RMIT University confirmed that al-Hammami had attended the institution but “did not successfully complete an engineering qualification”.

According to accounts of the incident, al-Hammami stabbed Captain Machchhar before attempting to disable the aircraft’s controls. The plane plunged from about 33,000ft to 17,000ft in the space of a minute, but the injured captain managed to open the cockpit door and alert the cabin crew.

Passengers and crew subsequently overpowered the alleged attacker, allowing the aircraft to divert safely to Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia.

Anwar Gargash, a senior UAE adviser, described the episode on X as “a dangerous terrorist act”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also characterised the suspect as having undergone “Islamist radicalisation”.

At the time, Flydubai said: “FlyDubai can confirm that flight FZ 1073 operating from Dubai International (DXB) to Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) on September 30 experienced an incident while en route.

“The aircraft has landed safely in Tabuk Airport (TUU) and all passengers are safe and accounted for. The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority.

“Our teams are working closely with the relevant authorities. Further updates will be issued as additional confirmed details become available.

The two incidents are distinct, and there is no indication that the Delta bomb threat is connected to the alleged Flydubai hijacking attempt. But their proximity highlights the security challenges facing airlines operating routes into Israel, where the resumption of commercial services has coincided with continuing regional instability.

For passengers and carriers alike, the latest episode offered a reassuring outcome but another reminder that even an unsubstantiated threat can trigger an extensive security response — and disrupt the fragile return to normal operations.