Europe on alert as Russian extremist group threatens passenger planes and to ‘turn the skies red’

A Russian extremist group has been accused of threatening to “turn the skies red” as a wave of bomb hoaxes triggered emergency landings, airport alerts and widespread disruption across Europe for a third consecutive day.

The anti-feminist movement, known as Fighters of the Male State, reportedly sent threats to aircraft flying over Italy, declaring a crusade against what it called Europe’s “feminist regime”.

The latest alerts emerged on Friday morning, when police were deployed at Copenhagen Airport to investigate threats directed at air traffic, while Prague Airport reported that multiple incoming and outgoing flights had been targeted.

The threats have raised fears of a coordinated campaign designed to unsettle European aviation and expose vulnerabilities in the continent’s security systems.

Emails sent in Italian claimed explosives had been planted aboard two flights bound for Rome: an Aer Lingus service carrying 151 passengers which departed Dublin on Thursday, and a Finnair aircraft travelling from Helsinki.

One message warned: “The explosion will happen in 60 minutes. Today your sky will be red.”

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Another declared: “You are all complicit in a criminal conspiracy; we want to destroy you for this,” according to Italian outlet SkyTG24.

It continued: “We, the fighters of the male state, will leave a mark on history with our actions today. Your feminist regime will remember this forever.”

The signature was reportedly identical to that used by the far-right, misogynistic Russian movement Male State, which Moscow authorities formally designated an extremist organisation in October 2021.

Around 18 flights across Europe were hit by bomb threats on Thursday, including four Ryanair aircraft and one flight departing from London.

The latest incidents followed a separate wave of threats two days earlier, when similar messages forced seven flights to be grounded in Poland, Italy, Spain and Bulgaria.

On Friday, Danish police confirmed they were once again investigating threats at Copenhagen Airport.

“We are once again at Copenhagen Airport today in connection with threats directed at air traffic,” officers said in a statement.

“We are now investigating the incident and have a visible presence at the airport.”

Police added that they did not believe passengers or other people at the airport were in danger. Copenhagen Airport said it was continuing to operate normally despite the police presence.

Elsewhere, a Wizz Air flight travelling from Prague to Rome was diverted to Venice following a bomb scare on board, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

Lisbon Airport also faced a major police operation after a bomb alert was issued involving a Ryanair flight arriving from Rome at around 8am.

Prague Airport was hit by further disruption, with at least nine incoming and departing flights reportedly targeted.

Spokeswoman Denisa Hejtmankova said the threats involved arriving aircraft from Denmark, Spain and Britain.

Outgoing flights affected were scheduled to travel to the Netherlands, Cyprus, Romania, Italy and Britain.

The growing disruption has prompted concern from the UK Government. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said ministers were taking the threats seriously, while stressing that Britain had established procedures for dealing with malicious alerts.

“We do have some of the most robust aviation security systems of anywhere in the world, and we have established processes for dealing with hoax and malicious threats, and that’s what these threats have been,” she said.

Ms Alexander said she believed the aircraft had been targeted by “malicious hoax threats”, but emphasised: “We do take these threats seriously.”

Although officials have not publicly attributed responsibility, suspicions have turned towards Russia amid wider concerns about hostile activity targeting European countries.

Security and intelligence expert Professor Anthony Glees told GB News it was “highly likely” that Vladimir Putin was responsible.

He described the incidents as part of a wider campaign of pressure against the West, saying: “There’s a kinetic shadow war going on against us, but there’s also a secret subversive war underway using disinformation- which is what hoaxes are.

“They spread mayhem and even panic. They test our resilience.

“Now is a very good time for Putin to challenge us…. We’re not yet ready to fight seriously, so there’s plenty of scope for Putin to wage grey war against us.”

The repeated threats have exposed how quickly unverified warnings can disrupt international air travel, forcing aircraft to divert, triggering police operations and unsettling passengers across multiple countries.

But while the Male State signature has raised questions about the group’s involvement, no official finding has yet established who organised the campaign or whether it was directed by the Kremlin.