‘A secret subversive war’: Fears of Russian-linked campaign after bomb threats disrupt flights across Europe

An Aer Lingus passenger aircraft travelling from Dublin to Rome was forced to make an emergency diversion to a French military air base after air traffic control alerted the crew to a bomb threat on board, amid a growing spate of security scares targeting flights and transport infrastructure across Europe.

The Airbus A320, operating flight EI402, landed safely at Evreux air base in Normandy at 10.04 am local time after declaring a mid-air emergency. The aircraft had departed Dublin Airport at 6.24 am and was scheduled to reach Rome at 10.35 am.

Air traffic control warned the flight at 7.56 am, prompting the unscheduled landing in France. The French Prime Minister’s office said it was closely monitoring the situation.

Aer Lingus confirmed the diversion had been made as a security precaution and said it would make arrangements for passengers to complete their journeys.

An airline spokesman said: “Aer Lingus flight EI402 from Dublin to Rome diverted to Normandy this morning as a security precaution.

“The flight landed safely, and Aer Lingus will work to reaccommodate customers to their final destination as soon as possible.”

The incident comes after a week of disruption in which several flights across Europe received bomb threats, prompting diversions, military escorts and temporary airport closures.

On Tuesday, two flights bound for Warsaw, two heading to Rome and another travelling to Spain’s Murcia airport received threats. A flight bound for Sofia had been subject to a similar warning the previous day.

Italy’s air force accompanied one of the affected aircraft as it approached Rome, while an airport in Warsaw was temporarily closed. Separately, an Israel-bound cruise ship was subjected to a bomb search in Greece after receiving a threat.

Although authorities have not publicly attributed responsibility for the incidents, security experts have raised concerns that the threats could form part of a wider campaign of hostile activity linked to Russia.

Professor Anthony Glees, a security and intelligence expert, told GB News it was “highly likely” that Vladimir Putin was responsible. He warned that the threats could be intended to create disruption and test the resilience of European countries without requiring a direct physical attack.

“There’s a kinetic shadow war going on against us, but there’s also a secret subversive war underway using disinformation- which is what hoaxes are.

“They spread mayhem and even panic. They test our resilience.

“Now is a very good time for Putin to challenge us…. We’re not yet ready to fight seriously, so there’s plenty of scope for Putin to wage grey war against us.”

The distinction between a genuine bomb attack and a false threat does little to reduce the immediate operational consequences. Each alert can force aircraft to change course, trigger extensive security searches and divert police and emergency resources, while leaving passengers stranded and disrupting airport schedules.

The tactics have also drawn comparisons with those used by the IRA, which frequently relied on false bomb warnings to create disruption and uncertainty without carrying out an explosion.

Glees said there was evidence of Russian involvement in other forms of airport-related disruption, adding: “It is an established fact that Russia has been responsible for various strikes at Leipzig airport, for example.”

The allegations have not been confirmed by officials in relation to the latest threats. No evidence presented in the account establishes that Russia was behind the Aer Lingus incident or the other recent alerts.

The safe landing in Normandy avoided any immediate aircraft emergency, but the succession of threats highlights the vulnerability of Europe’s interconnected transport networks to even unverified warnings. For airlines and security agencies, the challenge is to respond to every potential threat while preventing repeated disruption from becoming a weapon in its own right.