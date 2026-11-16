Transgender Australian sailors barred from US nuclear submarine training under AUKUS deal

Transgender and non-binary Australian sailors will be prevented from serving aboard nuclear-powered submarines under restrictions imposed through the AUKUS defence pact, exposing a clash between Washington’s military personnel rules and Canberra’s recruitment policies.

The restriction applies to Australian personnel seeking to enter US nuclear submarine training programmes, where they must comply with American rules while embedded in the US Navy.

Australia does not yet operate its own nuclear-powered submarines and relies on the US to accommodate hundreds of sailors in training programmes as it prepares to acquire the vessels under the trilateral agreement with Britain and America.

Internal Australian Defence Force documents obtained by The Guardian through Freedom of Information requests show that the restrictions are already being enforced.

“ADF personnel undertaking duty in the US (including training) are required to comply with US policy,” one briefing said.

“Consequently, transgender and nonbinary ADF personnel and ADF career applicants are currently unable to commence the SSN (nuclear-powered attack submarines) training pathway.”

The Australian Defence Force said its own policy on gender identity had not changed, but acknowledged that “US government policy is different”.

A section of the US Navy’s updated personnel manual specifically addresses Australian sailors participating in AUKUS submarine training. It requires personnel in American training pipelines to meet US eligibility rules until Australia is able to operate its own fleet.

The arrangement means Australian service members face restrictions that do not apply to their British counterparts. The UK retains its own fleet of Astute-class nuclear-powered submarines, allowing British personnel to train without being subject to the same American rules.

Australian sailors training aboard Royal Navy submarines are also unaffected.

The restrictions do not represent a change in British armed forces recruitment policy. The UK military continues to welcome transgender and non-binary personnel across its service branches.

The issue highlights the practical consequences of Australia’s reliance on American facilities as the AUKUS partnership moves towards its central ambition: giving Canberra a nuclear-powered submarine capability.

Established in September 2021, AUKUS brings together Britain, Australia and the US to deepen defence and technological co-operation and address security challenges in the Indo-Pacific, particularly China’s growing military power.

Under the agreement, Australia is expected to buy three US Virginia-class submarines, with the option of purchasing two more.

Britain and Australia will also jointly develop a new nuclear-powered attack submarine, known as SSN-AUKUS, based on a British design.

The programme is intended to provide the two countries with a next-generation submarine capability that will remain in service well into the 2040s and beyond.

But until Australia’s own fleet is operational, its sailors will remain dependent on American training infrastructure — and subject to Washington’s rules.