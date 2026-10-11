WHO cannot rule out lab exposure after Russian plague researcher dies from mystery pneumonia

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that a laboratory-associated exposure cannot be ruled out following the death of a Russian researcher from severe pneumonia, as uncertainty persists over what caused her illness at a Siberian institute that handles some of the world’s most dangerous pathogens.

The WHO said it found no evidence of an ongoing outbreak or confirmed plague cases linked to the incident. But the absence of a definitive diagnosis has left a critical gap in the investigation into the death of 28-year-old Darya Shipilova, an employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East.

In an outbreak assessment published on October 10, the organisation said Russian authorities had reported extensive testing of the deceased researcher and people who had come into contact with her. More than 5,500 laboratory tests were conducted, with no high-threat pathogens detected, according to information provided to the WHO.

Yet the organisation stressed that the central question remained unanswered.

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“The absence of a confirmed diagnosis in the deceased laboratory worker” was a key uncertainty, it said, adding that it had received no information identifying the pathogen responsible for the fatal illness.

Shipilova was hospitalised with severe pneumonia on September 29 and died on October 2. Russian authorities classified her death as pneumonia of undetermined aetiology, meaning the underlying cause had not been established.

The circumstances have drawn scrutiny because she worked at a facility specialising in the study of dangerous infectious diseases, including plague. Earlier media reports alleged that she may have broken a laboratory vial containing plague bacteria on September 25. That account has not been independently confirmed, and Russian authorities deny that a laboratory accident occurred.

The WHO said Russian authorities had reported that two investigations found no laboratory biosafety or biosecurity incident. They also said Shipilova had been vaccinated against the high-threat pathogens she worked with and that tests had not detected pathogens associated with her professional activities.

However, the organisation cautioned against treating those findings as a definitive explanation of her death.

“a laboratory-associated exposure therefore cannot be fully excluded at this stage,” the WHO said.

The distinction is significant. The absence of a detected pathogen does not establish what caused a fatal illness, while the lack of further cases does not, by itself, resolve whether an exposure occurred.

According to the WHO, Russian authorities tested the patient and her contacts for a broad range of potential causes, including influenza, Covid-19, other respiratory infections and bacterial diseases such as plague. All identified contacts reportedly remained symptom-free during medical observation, and no additional cases of severe pneumonia linked to Shipilova’s death were identified.

Monitoring was completed on October 9, the Russian authorities told the organisation.

But the WHO said it could not independently determine whether the reported observation period had been sufficient to rule out every plausible cause of the illness.

Around 200 people who may have come into contact with Shipilova were initially placed under medical observation as a precaution, Reuters reported, citing information from the investigation. Earlier media reports also described quarantine measures at several medical facilities.

Russian authorities subsequently told the WHO that only the hospital where Shipilova had been treated was placed under quarantine, with no other healthcare facilities subjected to such restrictions.

The WHO emphasised that precautionary measures were appropriate given the researcher’s occupation, but said their implementation should not be interpreted as evidence that she contracted an infection in the laboratory.

The case presents a delicate challenge for public health authorities: establishing whether a fatal illness involving an employee at a high-containment research facility was an isolated medical event or something requiring further investigation, without drawing conclusions unsupported by the available evidence.

For now, the WHO has identified no confirmed plague cases or evidence of ongoing transmission associated with the death. It has recommended no travel or trade restrictions in response to the incident.

Further clinical, epidemiological and laboratory investigations are needed to establish the cause of Shipilova’s illness, the organisation said.

Until a diagnosis is confirmed, the central question remains unresolved: despite extensive testing and investigations by Russian authorities, the precise cause of the researcher’s death is still unknown.