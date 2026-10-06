Two dead and almost 200 isolated as mystery plague spreads in Russia

Russia is facing growing international concern over a suspected outbreak of a serious infectious disease after two people reportedly died in the Irkutsk region, while almost 200 others have been placed under observation following contact with a scientist who died after reportedly handling plague bacteria.

The first reported victim was Daria Shipilova, a scientist at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia and the Far East. Shipilova reportedly broke a test tube containing plague bacteria while working at the institute on September 25. She died in the early hours of October 2 after developing what Russian authorities described as “pneumonia of unknown aetiology”.

A second person reportedly died two days later in nearby Shelekhov, further intensifying concern over an illness that Russian officials insist is not plague.

Russia’s health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, has repeatedly said there is no plague outbreak and described the situation in Irkutsk and Shelekhov as “stable”. The official explanation for Shipilova’s death remains pneumonia of unknown cause.

The conflicting accounts have nevertheless prompted measures beyond Russia’s borders.

Almost 200 people who had contact with Shipilova have reportedly been placed under medical observation, while more than 60 of her colleagues remain isolated inside the research institute.

Kyrgyzstan has ordered heightened sanitary controls at its border checkpoints following reports of the suspected Russian case. Uzbekistan has said it is taking measures to prevent the importation and spread of highly dangerous infections, while Mongolia has maintained a high-alert status in border regions adjoining Russia.

The response reflects the central uncertainty surrounding the episode: whether the deaths represent isolated infections or the beginning of a wider outbreak.

Dr Andrew Weber, a former US Department of Defence official, told The Sun that British authorities should be monitoring the situation closely.

“If I were a public health authority in London, I would be monitoring flights and passengers coming from the region and screening them at the airport,” he said.

The White House has also acknowledged the situation. A spokesperson said: “The Trump administration is aware of the outbreak, is monitoring it, and is evaluating possible courses of action.”

Reports from independent Russian media have added to the atmosphere of uncertainty.

Baikal People reported that several hospitals in the Irkutsk region had been placed under a three-week quarantine, including City Clinical Hospitals Nos. 1, 3 and 10 and the Ivano-Matreninskaya City Children’s Clinical Hospital.

The outlet, however, said it had not independently confirmed that all of the hospitals had been closed, while reporting that strict restrictions were in place. Doctors in the region were reportedly “already openly talking about the plague”.

The Moscow Times has separately reported that at least 197 people were isolating, while public events in Irkutsk had been cancelled and an investigation launched.

The developments are particularly sensitive because the suspected incident is linked to a specialist anti-plague institute, where researchers work with pathogens that require stringent containment procedures.

Yet there remains no public confirmation that plague is responsible for either death.

Plague, caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, can take several forms and is potentially fatal if untreated, although it is generally treatable with appropriate antibiotics when diagnosed promptly. Pneumonic plague can be transmitted through respiratory droplets, making any confirmed cluster involving that form a significantly greater public-health concern.

For now, the evidence remains incomplete. Russian authorities insist there is no outbreak, while neighbouring countries have tightened health precautions and foreign governments are monitoring developments.

The widening response illustrates how quickly uncertainty surrounding a suspected infectious disease can become an international concern — particularly when the initial case is associated with a specialist facility handling one of history’s most feared pathogens.

Until laboratory results and epidemiological investigations establish what caused the deaths, the central question remains unanswered: whether Russia is dealing with an isolated medical incident, or the early stages of something considerably more serious.