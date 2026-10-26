Henry Nowak murder inquiry puts Hampshire’s Police conduct and institutional accountability under scrutiny

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has ordered an independent review into the murder of Henry Nowak, amid mounting questions over whether police and other public authorities could have done more to prevent the killing of the 18-year-old in Southampton.

Mahmood announced on Monday that Alex Chalk, the former justice secretary, would lead the investigation, which will examine concerns surrounding Hampshire Police’s conduct and the response of public bodies before and after Nowak’s death.

Nowak was stabbed to death by Vickrum Digwa while walking home from a night out in December 2025. Digwa, 23, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

He had previously lied to police about being racially abused, according to the account of the case.

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Speaking in the House of Commons, Mahmood acknowledged that the case had raised serious questions about whether the tragedy could have been prevented.

“Henry was just 18 years old, with his whole life ahead of him,” she said. “His murder was a horrific and senseless crime, and my thoughts remain with his family and friends, who have endured unimaginable loss and heartbreak.”

She said the review would leave “no stone unturned” in seeking answers about the actions of public authorities and their treatment of the family in the aftermath.

The appointment comes as the Nowak family continues to press for accountability over the circumstances surrounding the killing. They described the announcement as a significant moment in their campaign for answers, but said their experience of the criminal justice system had been “deeply disappointing”.

“Since Henry was murdered, we’ve fought tirelessly for answers to questions no family should ever have to ask,” the family said.

“The emotional toll of that fight, on top of the unimaginable grief of losing Henry, has been immense.”

They said they hoped the review, alongside ongoing investigations and the inquest, would establish the full truth and lead to meaningful changes to prevent other families from enduring similar experiences.

Chalk, who served as justice secretary from April 2023 to July 2024, is expected to submit the first phase of his findings to Mahmood by March 2027.

He said serious questions had been raised about whether agencies and organisations had failed to act on complaints concerning Digwa’s violent and erratic behaviour.

“My review will follow the evidence without fear or favour,” Chalk said. He added that the investigation would also examine how public authorities treated the Nowak family during a period of profound grief.

“They deserve nothing less,” he said.

The review will place the conduct of public authorities under scrutiny, but its findings have yet to be established. The central question is whether warning signs were missed, whether opportunities to intervene existed and whether the response to the family met the standards expected of the institutions responsible for public protection.

For the Nowak family, the inquiry represents a further attempt to secure answers after the loss of their son. For the authorities involved, it will be a test of whether their actions can withstand independent examination — and whether any failures identified lead to changes in practice and accountability.