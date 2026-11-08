King leads nation in solemn Cenotaph tribute

More than 10,000 veterans joined the King and senior political figures at the Cenotaph on Sunday in a solemn national tribute to Britain’s war dead, as the country paused to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in conflicts past and present.

Whitehall was transformed into a sea of poppies, military uniforms and medals as crowds began gathering more than two hours before the ceremony.

Veterans lined the barriers, many wearing decorations earned during their service, while thousands more prepared to take part in the Royal British Legion’s annual march past the memorial.

More than 300 Armed Forces and civilian organisations were represented in the procession, underlining the scale of an event that remains one of Britain’s most significant public acts of remembrance.

The King, accompanied by senior members of the Royal Family, observed the two-minute silence as the Last Post sounded across Whitehall. Heads bowed among the crowds as the country fell silent in memory of those killed in war.

The ceremony was also the first Remembrance Sunday service attended by Andy Burnham as Prime Minister, following his arrival in Downing Street in July.

Mr Burnham and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch led the political tributes, laying wreaths at the foot of the Cenotaph before other party leaders and senior politicians followed. Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, was among those paying tribute, having been invited to lay a wreath for the first time after his party secured the parliamentary representation required to qualify.

Under the rules governing the ceremony, leaders of parties with at least six MPs are permitted to lay wreaths. Reform’s parliamentary strength has grown since the previous Remembrance Sunday, following the defections of Robert Jenrick, Suella Braverman and Andrew Rosindell from the Conservatives.

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, also laid a wreath, while former prime ministers Sir Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown and Sir Tony Blair stood behind the current political leadership.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband laid a wreath on behalf of the intelligence agencies. Prince William, Princess Anne and the Duke of Edinburgh also paid their respects, while Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales watched from the balcony of the Foreign Office.

The formal wreath-laying was followed by the traditional march, led by the Royal Air Force. Around 20 surviving second world war veterans were among those taking part, lending particular poignancy to a ceremony that connects the country’s wartime generation with those who have served in more recent conflicts.

In a statement released ahead of the service, Mr Burnham paid tribute to the courage of serving personnel and veterans, while making a pledge to improve the conditions in which Britain’s Armed Forces operate.

“I want to give my thanks to those who have served and are still serving today. I know you and your families make huge sacrifices to keep our country safe,” he said.

“My job is to make sure that sacrifice is honoured, both through the way we treat our Armed Forces and our veterans, but also through the country we build for you and for your loved ones.”

The Prime Minister promised that troops would receive the funding and equipment required to defend the country, alongside what he described as the “good housing, training, and support” they deserved.

His remarks carried an unmistakable contemporary edge, as he warned that the international environment had changed and Britain once again needed to stand alongside its allies in defence of its values.

“This is a world where once again it’s become necessary to stand up for our values and stand alongside our allies,” he said.

“Our memories of those who went before us give us strength to know we will never be cowed in the face of threats or aggression.”

He concluded by pledging to build “a Britain worth fighting for” — a message that linked the sacrifices commemorated at the Cenotaph with the Government’s responsibility to those serving today.

As the veterans completed their march past the memorial, the ceremony offered a reminder that remembrance is not simply an act of looking backwards. It is also a test of how Britain treats the people who defend it, and whether the country is prepared to honour its obligations to them long after the applause has faded.