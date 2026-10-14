Trump announces ‘massive’ oil and mineral exploration as Arctic ambitions intensify

Donald Trump has reignited the battle over Greenland’s strategic riches, declaring that a vast exploration drive for oil, gas and minerals is imminent — raising fresh questions over whether a diplomatic deal designed to defuse a transatlantic crisis will instead become a springboard for expanding American power.

Donald Trump has declared that “massive” oil, gas and mineral exploration is about to begin in Greenland, signalling that the US president’s ambitions for the Arctic island extend well beyond military security and missile defence.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed Greenland held more easily accessible oil than almost anywhere else in the world, presenting the territory’s natural resources as a prize of enormous economic and strategic value to Washington.

The announcement comes after the United States, Denmark and Greenland signed an agreement intended to ease months of confrontation over the future of the strategically positioned, mineral-rich territory. While the deal expands the American military role in Greenland, it also reaffirms Danish sovereignty and the right of Greenlanders to determine their own future.

Trump’s latest intervention threatens to reopen the question that has haunted the negotiations from the outset: whether Washington’s security interests can be accommodated without allowing the president to exert increasingly sweeping control over the island.

“Massive Oil, Gas, and Mineral Exploration is getting ready to begin in our new and beautiful Greenland!” Trump wrote.

He argued that the territory’s location makes it indispensable to the defence of both the US and Europe, claiming that Greenland offers unrivalled advantages for detecting and intercepting future threats.

“Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland,” he said, describing its position as providing strategic advantages in “time, location, and sightline” unmatched elsewhere.

The remarks fuse two powerful strands of Trump’s Arctic strategy: the pursuit of energy and mineral wealth, and the drive to secure American military dominance over a region whose importance is rising as competition between major powers intensifies.

Yet the announcement also exposes the delicate balance underpinning the recent agreement. A deal presented by its signatories as a means of stabilising relations could become the basis for further demands from a president who has repeatedly insisted that Greenland is vital to American security.

Trump’s pursuit of Greenland has already brought relations between Washington and its Nato allies to a dangerous point.

For months, the president has argued that the US should control the semi-autonomous Danish territory, at times refusing to rule out military or economic force to secure it. The threats peaked in January, triggering a diplomatic crisis that forced Denmark and Greenland into negotiations with Washington.

The resulting agreement provides for an expanded American military presence, including two new military sites and a role for Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome” missile-defence system.

In exchange, the agreement reaffirms Denmark’s sovereignty and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination — principles that had been placed under unprecedented pressure by Washington’s demands.

Trump, however, offered a notably expansive interpretation of the arrangement in remarks to world leaders at the United Nations ahead of the signing ceremony.

He said the agreement gave the US “permanent control over security and all other needs on that territory”.

“No US adversary will ever be permitted to establish a military presence in Greenland any more, or make sensitive investments there without our express written approval,” he added.

The language points to a far-reaching American ambition: not merely to strengthen defences at existing installations, but to exercise decisive influence over the island’s future security environment and sensitive investment decisions.

The agreement was signed at a trilateral ceremony involving Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

Frederiksen described the arrangement as a deal that could “last forever”, arguing that it reinforced Nato and respected Greenlanders’ right to self-determination.

Nielsen likewise stressed the importance of the alliance in the Arctic, saying: “We believe that it is vital to keep Nato strong, also in the Arctic, where the alliance has a key role to play.”

But the ceremony did not erase the mistrust created by months of American pressure. Nielsen said Greenlanders would need to rebuild trust with the US — a reminder that the political consequences of Trump’s campaign may outlast the immediate crisis.

Greenland’s appeal to Washington is rooted in more than geography. The vast territory, a former Danish colony now operating with extensive self-government within the Kingdom of Denmark, sits between North America and the Arctic and possesses substantial natural resources.

Trump’s claims about the scale of its oil reserves, however, remain his own assertions; the announcement alone does not establish how much commercially recoverable oil exists or whether exploration would ultimately prove economically viable.

Even so, the prospect of expanded exploration adds a new dimension to the dispute. The island’s resources could attract investment and strengthen its economic significance, while also intensifying questions over who would control development and benefit from it.

The political sensitivities are acute. Greenland’s future is not simply a question of military basing or commercial opportunity. Its right to self-determination was explicitly reaffirmed in the recent agreement, while Denmark remains responsible for the territory’s defence and foreign affairs within the existing constitutional framework.

Any major expansion of resource development would therefore sit within a wider contest over sovereignty, political authority and Greenland’s relationship with outside powers.

For Trump, the combination of natural wealth and strategic geography offers a compelling case for deeper American involvement. For Denmark and Greenland, the challenge will be ensuring that cooperation on security does not become a mechanism for progressively diluting their control.

The agreement would allow the US to establish two additional military sites at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig.

Narsarsuaq is a former Cold War airbase in southern Greenland, where the surrounding population has dwindled to just a few dozen. Mestersvig is currently used by Denmark’s Sirius Dog Sled Patrol, a special forces unit operating in the Arctic.

The US already operates Pituffik Space Base in remote north-western Greenland, giving Washington an established military foothold in the territory.

Trump said the next phase would begin immediately.

“We will immediately begin the process of developing a large military presence in the appropriate location. We will be building two very major military bases,” he said.

The planned expansion would deepen America’s presence in a region that has become increasingly important to surveillance, missile warning and the defence of North America and Europe.

Trump’s proposed Golden Dome system adds another strategic layer. The president has presented the project as a central component of US missile defence, and Greenland’s location could be significant to the broader architecture of American early-warning and interception capabilities.

But the scale of the proposed presence also reinforces the political dilemma facing Denmark and Greenland: how to secure American protection and maintain Nato cohesion while preserving meaningful authority over the territory.

For Mikkel Vedby Rasmussen, a political science professor at the University of Copenhagen, the agreement has eased the immediate confrontation without necessarily resolving the underlying dispute.

“I believe the crisis is over now, but I don’t think the conflict is over in the sense that this agreement could very well be used, if the Americans wish, as a platform to force through further concessions,” he said.

That warning takes on greater significance following Trump’s declaration that exploration for Greenland’s resources is about to begin. The agreement may have established a framework for military cooperation, but the president’s latest remarks suggest that the scope of American ambitions remains fluid.

The distinction between security cooperation and control will be crucial. Washington can argue that a stronger military presence serves the interests of Nato as a whole. Yet Trump’s insistence on American approval for sensitive investments, combined with his claims of “permanent control” over security and his renewed focus on resource exploration, points towards a broader vision of US predominance.

For Denmark and Greenland, the task is to prevent an agreement intended to stabilise relations from becoming a platform for successive demands. For Nato, the stakes extend beyond the island itself: a dispute between the alliance’s most powerful member and a fellow member over sovereignty has the potential to undermine the unity that the deal was meant to preserve.

Trump has portrayed Greenland as both an economic prize and an indispensable defensive outpost. His latest announcement makes clear that neither ambition has disappeared with the signing ceremony.

The immediate diplomatic crisis may have subsided. But as Washington prepares to expand its military footprint and Trump promises a sweeping exploration drive, the struggle over who ultimately shapes Greenland’s future is far from settled.