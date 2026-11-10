Oil falls below $90 as Trump signals Iran war could end ‘fairly soon’

Oil prices have fallen below $90 a barrel for the first time since August as hopes grow that the US-Iran conflict could be nearing an end, raising expectations of relief for businesses and households facing higher energy costs.

Brent crude dropped about 3 per cent in Tuesday morning trading to around $89.20, extending a decline that gathered pace after Donald Trump suggested the war could soon be over.

Speaking at a White House press conference on Monday evening, the US president said: “We’re seeing momentum toward the end of this conflict, I think it’s going to be ending fairly soon.”

Mr Trump also played down the likelihood of further American military action against Iran, saying it was not “necessary” at this stage. But he warned that the US remained prepared to escalate if circumstances changed.

“We’re locked and loaded and ready to go,” he said.

The president has also indicated that negotiations are under way and that a peace agreement could be within reach. His comments have helped ease fears of a prolonged conflict that has threatened energy supplies and disrupted trade through one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

The political cost of the war has also become increasingly apparent. Mr Trump last week acknowledged that the conflict had contributed to the Republican Party’s losses in the midterm elections, although he maintained that military action had been necessary.

Falling prices reflect not only hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough but signs that oil shipments from the region are recovering.

Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson, commodities strategists at ING, said crude exports from the Persian Gulf were estimated to have returned to between 80 and 85 per cent of pre-war levels, including pipeline volumes. Refined product shipments, however, had recovered to only about 35 to 40 per cent.

Reports that Iran could be softening its position on control of the Strait of Hormuz had also helped calm concerns about a prolonged disruption to supplies.

The strategists cautioned that prices “remain sensitive to developments in the Middle East”, despite signs that tensions are easing.

A sustained decline in crude could offer some relief to economies already struggling with energy-driven inflation. But analysts warned that cheaper oil would not immediately reverse the impact of higher costs already working their way through supply chains.

Laurence Booth, global head of markets at CMC Markets, said hopes of an end to the conflict had taken pressure off prices, but uncertainty remained over how quickly energy flows could return to normal.

“Even with oil falling this quickly, the inflation already working its way through the economy will not disappear overnight,” he said.

The move comes as the Bank of England has raised interest rates to 4 per cent, partly in response to higher energy costs. A prolonged period of cheaper oil could reduce pressure for further increases, ease Government borrowing costs and provide households and businesses with some respite.

But Mr Booth warned that a breakdown in negotiations could quickly reverse the improvement, reigniting concerns about inflation and interest rates.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has also cautioned that lower energy prices would not deliver immediate relief, pointing to “already a significant amount of inflation pressure in the pipeline” for the UK economy.

Mr Bailey said resolving the conflict in the Middle East would be the most effective way to ease pressure on Britain’s economic outlook.

For now, markets are pricing in the prospect of de-escalation. Whether that optimism translates into lasting lower energy costs will depend on the durability of any agreement and the speed at which disrupted supplies recover.