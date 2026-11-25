Millions of households face a fresh financial blow this winter after Ofgem increased the energy price cap by 26 per cent, adding £443 to the annual bill for a typical home and pushing costs to their highest level in four years.

The new cap, which takes effect on January 1, will lift the equivalent annual bill for a household using typical amounts of gas and electricity to £2,166.

The increase comes as temperatures fall and families are forced to turn up their heating, leaving many facing the prospect of paying more at precisely the point their energy consumption rises.

It follows an almost four per cent increase in October, which took the typical annual bill to £1,723.

The £2,166 figure is not a limit on the amount households can spend. Ofgem’s cap restricts the unit rates and standing charges suppliers can impose, meaning the final bill will depend on how much energy each household uses.

Campaigners have condemned the prospect of another winter squeeze and urged ministers to provide further assistance, warning that millions could be forced to choose between heating their homes and meeting other essential costs.

The increase reflects the delayed impact of a surge in wholesale energy prices during October, when escalating violence in the Middle East drove up oil and gas markets and intensified concerns over Europe’s supplies.

Wholesale prices have since retreated, offering some relief to consumers at petrol stations. But the decline came too late to influence Ofgem’s calculation for the January cap, leaving households exposed to the earlier spike.

Ministers have announced measures intended to cushion the blow. Up to 20 million households will receive a £100 payment towards energy costs from January, while the Chancellor has introduced a temporary five per cent VAT reduction on electricity bills until June and scrapped gas standing charges in England, Scotland and Wales.

Even with those interventions, however, households will still face a net increase in their bills.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “I know people are deeply concerned by another rise in energy bills. For too long, British families have been paying the price for conflicts overseas and volatile fossil fuel markets.

“To help this winter, we’re stepping in to give families some breathing space, so from January, the majority of households will get £100 towards their energy costs.

“But there is more to do to take the pressure off families and bring bills down for good.

“That means more cheap, clean, homegrown power so we’re less reliant on expensive fossil fuels, and reforming our broken energy system so it’s fairer for British people.”

The Conservatives accused Labour of making the crisis worse through green levies and taxes, while criticising its approach to energy policy.

Andrew Bowie, the shadow energy secretary, said: “It is an outrage that, as bills soar, Labour are not only piling green levies and taxes onto bills but signing us up to an EU scheme that risks pushing them even higher.

“Labour are utterly out of touch and could fix this tomorrow if they had the backbone.

“We have to put cheap energy first, which is why our Cheap Power Plan would cut bills for every household immediately and why we would get Britain drilling, for real energy security and a stronger economy.”

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, warned the changes would leave households “set to pay more for gas than ever before with changes coming in the depths of winter”.

For millions of people that equals cold homes, mounting debt and having to make impossible choices,” he said.

He warned that parents could go without food or other essentials to keep children warm, people dependent on medical equipment could ration electricity, and prepayment customers could be left without heating when their credit ran out.

Francis called for greater investment to help households move away from gas heating permanently and reduce their exposure to volatile international markets.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokeswoman said ministers recognised the pressure on families and had acted to provide immediate support.

From January, up to 20 million households will receive the £100 payment, with around six million also eligible for the £150 Warm Home Discount. The government said the support would reach the vast majority of low-income households, alongside the VAT reduction on electricity bills.

But with the price cap reaching a four-year high, campaigners warn that temporary relief will do little to resolve the deeper problem of households remaining vulnerable to global energy shocks.