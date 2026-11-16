Ukraine unleashes 1,336-drone assault on Russia as war reaches deeper into Putin’s territory

Ukraine has launched one of its largest drone assaults of the year against Russia, sending 1,336 unmanned aircraft towards targets across the country, including Moscow, and striking the strategically and symbolically important Kerch Bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea.

The overnight barrage, which Russia’s Defence Ministry said was largely intercepted by air defences, represents a sharp escalation in Kyiv’s campaign to bring the economic and military costs of the war closer to the Russian public.

The reported drone total was the second-highest daily figure recorded so far this year, according to an Agence France-Presse tally of official Russian statements. The extent of the damage remained unclear, with Moscow and regional authorities providing limited details. The Kerch Bridge appeared to have sustained only minor damage, prompting an angry response from Russian-installed officials.

The crossing has become a potent symbol of Moscow’s occupation of Crimea. It was previously struck in 2022, when an explosion triggered a dramatic fire and damaged sections of the structure.

The latest assault came amid heightened tensions after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Sunday that strikes had disabled more than 55 per cent of Russia’s oil-refining capacity. Russian officials have not commented on the claim.

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Kyiv’s expanding long-range campaign has increasingly targeted Russian energy infrastructure, military production facilities and sites used to launch attacks on Ukraine. In recent months, Ukrainian forces have deployed more than 1,000 drones in individual assaults, extending the reach of the conflict across Russia and occupied territories around the Black and Azov seas.

The strategy is intended to impose economic costs on Moscow, disrupt supplies to Russian forces and undermine the Kremlin’s portrayal of victory as inevitable. Analysts say strikes on front-line supply routes can complicate Russia’s ability to sustain battlefield momentum, while attacks on infrastructure are designed to make the consequences of the invasion more visible to Russians at home.

Moscow has pursued a parallel campaign against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, repeatedly striking cities and the electricity grid in attacks that Kyiv says are intended to make everyday life increasingly difficult and break public morale.

Ukraine’s ability to defend itself has also faced fresh challenges. Ukrainian officials say newly imposed speed restrictions on Starshield, SpaceX’s military-grade satellite internet system, have weakened aspects of the country’s air defences. The system is distinct from the commercial Starlink service, although both are operated by SpaceX.

The drone offensive also carries a diplomatic dimension. With US-mediated negotiations failing to produce a breakthrough, Kyiv is seeking to demonstrate to its international supporters that it retains the capacity to strike back, even as Russia attempts to present its military advantage as decisive.

The latest barrage followed reports of an apparent shift in the Kremlin’s posture towards Zelensky, with claims that Vladimir Putin had lifted an unofficial prohibition on targeting the Ukrainian president. Those reports have not been independently established.

For Moscow, the scale of the attack presents a challenge beyond the immediate damage. Russia’s air defences may have intercepted the overwhelming majority of the drones, but the frequency and reach of Ukraine’s strikes underline the difficulty of protecting a vast country from increasingly sophisticated aerial attacks.

Kyiv, meanwhile, is seeking to turn that vulnerability into strategic pressure — demonstrating that Russia’s war cannot be kept at a safe distance from its own population and infrastructure.