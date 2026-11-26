Christmas may still be five weeks away, but the financial hangover can last well into the new year.

With presents, food, travel and festive socialising all adding to household bills, consumers are being urged to plan ahead to avoid turning January into a month of financial misery.

Kat Robinson at The Co-operative Bank warns that it is often not one expensive purchase that causes problems, but the accumulation of smaller costs that can leave people struggling once the decorations come down.

“Christmas can often feel like a financial shock, even though we know it’s coming every year. It’s rarely one big purchase that catches people out, but instead the accumulation of smaller costs can quickly add up to a much bigger bill,” she said.

“With five weeks to go until Christmas, there’s still time to get ahead of the costs. By spreading the financial impact now, rather than leaving it all until the last minute, January could feel a lot less painful.”

Here are six common mistakes to avoid.

1. Using Buy Now, Pay Later without calculating the full Christmas bill

Buy Now, Pay Later schemes can make purchases appear more affordable because the money does not leave an account immediately. But the repayments are still a commitment against future income.

Robinson warns that shoppers can easily budget separately for presents, food, travel and socialising without considering how deferred payments will affect their finances.

“Those repayments have to come from somewhere, and by January, they can be competing with your usual bills,” she said.

Anyone using BNPL should include every repayment in their Christmas budget from the outset, rather than treating the borrowing as money that can be dealt with later.

2. Forgetting that January is part of the Christmas budget

The festive season does not end financially on December 25. Credit card statements, BNPL instalments and other spending can continue to land long after the presents have been opened.

January can be particularly difficult because households may face a longer wait until their next payday, especially if December salaries arrive early.

Robinson said a realistic Christmas budget should cover the entire period through to the end of January, not simply the run-up to the big day.

3. Allowing Christmas subscriptions to become permanent expenses

Extra streaming services, delivery passes and shopping or entertainment apps can seem worthwhile during the festive season. The danger is forgetting to cancel them afterwards.

Automatic renewals can turn what was intended as a temporary expense into a recurring monthly outgoing.

“A few pounds a month might not feel significant, but leaving several subscriptions running can quietly turn a short-term Christmas expense into a year-round cost,” Robinson said.

She recommends setting aside ten minutes in January to review subscriptions and cancel anything no longer needed.

4. Assuming a 0 per cent credit card offer lasts indefinitely

Interest-free credit cards can help spread the cost of Christmas, provided shoppers understand the terms and have a repayment plan.

The promotional period will eventually expire, however, and any remaining balance could become more expensive to carry.

Robinson advises consumers to check exactly when their introductory offer ends, monitor outstanding balances and set reminders well in advance. Keeping track of repayment options can help ensure the interest-free period is used effectively rather than becoming an unexpected source of debt.

5. Underestimating the value of small savings

With Christmas approaching, there is still time to build a festive spending fund through relatively modest changes to everyday habits.

Autumn brings plenty of tempting extras, from takeaway coffees and hot chocolates to Halloween treats and seasonal homeware. Cutting back on even some of these purchases and putting the money aside can create a useful cushion.

The principle is simple: small amounts saved regularly can accumulate into a meaningful contribution towards presents, food or travel, reducing the need to borrow later.

6. Treating an early December payday as extra money

One of the biggest traps comes when employers pay salaries earlier than usual in December. Because the money arrives before the end of the month, it can feel like an additional payment rather than the normal salary arriving ahead of schedule.

That can encourage people to spend against the same income twice: first during the run-up to Christmas, then again when January’s payday still feels a long way off.

Robinson warns that consumers should treat an early December salary as money that must last into the new year.

“Be sure to mark your December pay date in your calendar as your January money, rather than December money, as this will help you avoid the trap of overspending.”

The message is that Christmas spending needs to be planned beyond the festive celebrations themselves. By accounting for deferred payments, cancelling unnecessary subscriptions, keeping track of credit and setting aside small savings, households can reduce the risk of starting the new year under unnecessary financial pressure.