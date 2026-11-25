An office move is one of the few projects that touches every person in a business at once. Done well, the team leaves on Friday and sits down at fully working desks on Monday.

Done badly, it means lost days, missing equipment and frustrated clients.

The difference is almost always planning. Here’s a practical guide to relocating a London office with as little disruption as possible.

Start earlier than feels necessary

For a small office, three months is a sensible lead time. Larger businesses often start six months or more ahead. That might sound excessive for a move that takes a weekend, but much of the work happens long before the vans arrive: lease negotiations, fit-out, IT installation and building approvals.

Check the exit terms on your current lease too. Many leases include dilapidations obligations, which means returning the space to its original condition. Budgeting for that early avoids an unpleasant surprise at the end.

Appoint one person to own the move

Every successful office move has one clear point of contact. That person coordinates with the landlord, both buildings, IT providers and the removal company, and makes decisions quickly when questions come up. In smaller businesses this is often the office manager. Larger firms may want a small working group with someone from IT, facilities and HR.

Get IT and connectivity sorted first

Connectivity is the most common cause of downtime after an office move. New broadband or leased-line installations can take weeks, and sometimes months, depending on the building and the provider. Order them as soon as the new premises are confirmed.

Before the move, your IT team or provider should:

audit all hardware and decide what moves, what is replaced and what is recycled;

back up servers and critical data;

plan the network, phone and Wi-Fi setup for the new floor plan;

schedule disconnection and reconnection to minimise the time systems are offline.

If you can, test the connection at the new office before moving day.

Declutter before you pack

Every filing cabinet and storage cupboard you move costs time and money. Use the move as a chance to archive or securely shred old paperwork, and to sell, donate or recycle furniture that won’t suit the new space. Old IT equipment should be wiped and disposed of in line with data protection and WEEE rules.

Work with both buildings

London office buildings often have strict rules for moves. Many require bookings for goods lifts and loading bays, set times for deliveries, and a certificate of insurance from the removal company before work can start. Some only allow moves outside business hours.

Contact building management at both the old and the new address early, and share their requirements with your movers.

Move outside working hours

The simplest way to avoid downtime is to move when nobody is working. Evening and weekend moves let you pack up after close of business on Friday and be operational on Monday. For larger offices, a phased move, department by department, can keep the business running throughout.

Create a clear labelling system

Give every desk, cabinet and box a code that matches a position on the new floor plan. Ask each employee to pack and label their own desk items, and give them a simple guide on what to pack and what to leave. Put copies of the floor plan on the walls at the new office so the movers know exactly where everything goes.

Choose an experienced removal partner

A specialist mover will survey the office, recommend the right crew size and vehicles, supply crates and protective materials, and handle dismantling and reassembly of furniture. When comparing quotes, ask about experience with buildings like yours, insurance cover, and whether they can work out of hours. London businesses can find experienced office removals teams that manage the whole process, from planning and packing to setting up workstations at the new site.

Don’t forget the paperwork

Once the move is confirmed, update your address everywhere it appears: your website, Google Business Profile, email signatures, invoices, suppliers, banks and insurers. If your registered office is changing, notify Companies House. Let clients know the moving date well in advance, and set up mail redirection to catch anything that slips through.

Make day one count

Have the IT team on site for the first morning, check that every workstation is working, and welcome staff with a quick tour of the new space. A well-planned move isn’t just about getting from A to B. It’s a fresh start for the whole team.