Household energy bills are forecast to surge by more than a quarter in January, adding £443 to the annual cost for a typical household and taking bills to their highest level in four years as the economic fallout from the Iran war feeds through to British consumers.

Analysts at Cornwall Insight expect Ofgem’s energy price cap to rise by 26 per cent to £2,166 a year from January 1, up from £1,723 between October and December.

If confirmed, it would be the highest level since 2023 and deliver another blow to households already struggling with the cost of living.

The forecast comes despite recent falls in wholesale energy prices, as hopes of a resolution to the conflict in the Middle East have eased some pressure on global markets.

But the improvement has come too late to prevent the expected January increase.

Ofgem will announce the official price cap for January to March on November 25. Cornwall Insight warned that its projection could still change as wholesale markets remain volatile.

The Government’s £100 household energy payment, announced in the Budget for homes in council tax bands A to D in England, is not included in the forecast. The one-off payment is made separately from the price cap and therefore will not reduce the headline figure.

Ministers have pointed to a series of measures intended to soften the impact. Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said the Government had taken “immediate action”, including the £100 payment and a temporary removal of 5 per cent VAT from electricity bills until March 31. The VAT change is expected to save households about £45 a year.

The Chancellor has also announced that gas standing charges will be scrapped in England, Scotland and Wales.

Fahnbulleh acknowledged the pressure facing families as winter approaches.

“I know that the price of energy bills this winter weighs heavily on struggling families up and down the country,” she said. “Access to energy is an everyday essential and not a luxury.”

“Affordability is my number one priority, and I will continue driving towards cheap, clean power,” she added.

But the measures risk looking modest against the scale of the forecast increase. The £100 payment will offer some relief to eligible households, while the VAT reduction is worth a fraction of the additional £443 projected annual cost.

Craig Lowrey, retail markets principal at Cornwall Insight, said the timing of the expected increase could hardly be worse, with colder weather likely to push up consumption just as households face higher bills.

“After already climbing in October, energy bills look set to rise again in the new year, and the timing could hardly be worse,” he said.

He added that the latest increase was another reminder of how international events could have a direct impact on British household finances.

“Once again, the cause lies thousands of miles away,” Lowrey said. “While the £100 household energy payment and the removal of VAT from electricity bills will be welcomed, ultimately this support can only chip away at the edges of a bill that continues to be pushed up by events in the Middle East.”

The forecast follows official figures showing that UK inflation rose to 3.6 per cent in October, its highest level for a year, from 3.5 per cent in September. Higher energy and fuel costs contributed to the increase, while the Bank of England has warned that inflation could approach 5 per cent next year as the effects of the Iran conflict feed into prices.

The prospect of another energy shock has renewed warnings that millions of households are struggling to keep up with essential costs.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said consumers faced historically high prices for gas.

“Since January 2021, prices and wages have each risen by around a third, but the typical energy bill has more than doubled,” he said. “Bills are racing away from what people can afford.”

Age UK warned that older people, many of whom have already exhausted their financial reserves after years of rising living costs, would be particularly vulnerable.

Caroline Abrahams, the charity’s director, said the forecast would be frightening for pensioners with little room in their budgets to absorb another increase.

She called on the Government to introduce an emergency energy support package before January, targeted at households most at risk of cold homes and financial hardship.

Cornwall Insight expects a further, smaller increase could follow in April, although it stressed that the outlook remains uncertain and its forecast may change before the next price cap announcement.

For households, however, the immediate concern is the prospect of entering the coldest months of the year with bills rising sharply once again. Government support may cushion part of the blow, but the January forecast suggests the cost of heating British homes remains dangerously exposed to turmoil in international energy markets.