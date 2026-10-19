UK braces for autumn storm as low pressure brings 70mph gusts and heavy rain

Britain is heading into a more turbulent autumnal spell, with a developing area of low pressure threatening to bring heavy rain and powerful winds across parts of the country later this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering parts of southern Britain on Thursday night and Friday, warning that gusts could reach 50–60mph, with speeds potentially approaching 70mph in exposed coastal locations.

Forecasters are closely monitoring the developing weather system’s depth and track, which will determine where the strongest winds strike. The warning comes as low pressure returns to dominate conditions after a spell of more settled weather in some areas.

The week will begin with a mixture of showers and brighter intervals. Showers across south-west England and southern Wales are expected to clear westwards on Monday, while further rain moves north across northern England into southern Scotland. Elsewhere, many areas should enjoy sunny spells and largely dry conditions.

Rain will spread northwards across much of the UK overnight into Tuesday. Northern Ireland and south-west England are expected to remain comparatively brighter and drier, although another Atlantic weather front will move in from the west by the evening, bringing further rain that could be heavy at times.

That band of wet weather is expected to move slowly eastwards across the country through Wednesday, setting the stage for a more unsettled second half of the week.

Tom Crabtree, the Met Office’s deputy chief forecaster, said particular attention was being paid to the development of a potentially deep area of low pressure that could cross Britain overnight on Thursday and into Friday.

“It has the potential to bring some strong winds, though the location of the strongest winds will be determined by the low position,” he said.

He urged people to monitor forecasts as the system develops, warning that conditions could become increasingly unsettled towards the end of the week.

Friday is expected to bring widespread rain and strong winds before the low pressure system moves into the North Sea later in the afternoon. The system will then draw colder air across Britain overnight into Saturday, bringing a temporary drop in temperatures.

The respite may be short-lived. Another Atlantic front is expected to push milder air back across the country, accompanied by further rain.

For households, commuters and businesses, the forecast offers a reminder that autumn’s more disruptive weather is returning. The precise impact of Thursday night’s system remains uncertain, but forecasters are advising the public to stay alert as its track and intensity become clearer.