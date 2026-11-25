Individuals and businesses struggling to settle their tax bills are facing a fresh financial blow as HMRC increases the interest charged on overdue payments to 8 per cent, piling further pressure on taxpayers already battling cashflow difficulties.

The rate rises from 7.75 per cent today, November 24, following the Bank of England’s decision on November 5 to increase its base rate from 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent.

It is the first increase in borrowing costs since August 2023.

The latest rise reflects a significant tightening of the rules governing tax arrears. Late payment interest was previously calculated at 2.5 percentage points above the Bank of England base rate.

But since April 2025, the premium has increased to four percentage points for most overdue taxes.

The Government introduced the higher margin to encourage prompt payment, generate additional revenue for the Exchequer and reduce the growing mountain of outstanding tax.

HMRC’s tax debt currently stands at more than £43 billion.

But the change has also made falling behind on payments considerably more expensive, particularly for companies and households already struggling to manage their finances.

Taxpayers unable to settle their liabilities can apply to HMRC for a Time to Pay arrangement, allowing outstanding bills to be cleared through affordable monthly instalments. However, the arrangement does not freeze interest: charges continue accumulating until the debt has been paid in full.

The higher rate also creates difficult decisions for people and businesses caught up in HMRC investigations, particularly when the amount of tax being demanded remains disputed.

One option is to make a payment on account — an estimated upfront payment to HMRC during an investigation, designed to limit the interest that could become payable if the disputed tax is ultimately found to be due.

The earlier a potential liability is paid, the less interest can accumulate. Such payments may also be viewed by HMRC as evidence of co-operation, potentially helping taxpayers when negotiating the level of certain penalties.

But there is a financial risk. If an investigation concludes that some or all of the disputed tax is not owed, money paid in advance must be refunded at HMRC’s repayment interest rate, which rises to 3 per cent today. That is equivalent to the Bank of England base rate minus one percentage point — substantially below the 8 per cent charged on late payments.

Ezra Dulberg, a director in BDO’s Tax Dispute Resolution team, said the increase would deliver an unwelcome shock to taxpayers already in arrears.

“Now that interest rates are rising once again, so too are the rates applied to those paying their tax bills late. And this time, instead of being 2.5 percentage points above the base rate, late payers are now being hit with a 4 percentage point uplift – giving a total rate of 8%.

“When this change was introduced, the Government forecast that it would raise an extra £260m this year and £215m in each of the next three years.

“The increase in the rate of late payment interest will come as a nasty shock to those in arrears, many of whom may well already be struggling with cashflow problems.”

The scale of the potential burden is considerable. At a constant interest rate of 8 per cent, a £50,000 unpaid tax bill would generate £4,000 in interest every year. With no repayments, the total liability would double after 12 and a half years.

Mr Dulberg urged anyone struggling to pay to contact HMRC rather than allow arrears to accumulate.

“With rates this high the overall debt can rise substantially. For example, at a constant rate of 8%, a £50,000 tax bill would accrue £4,000 of interest a year, meaning the total liability would be doubled after 12 and half years where no repayments are made.

“For taxpayers who are struggling, it’s always worth talking to HMRC to see if you can set up a Time to Pay arrangement. This won’t stop late payment interest being applied, but it may help you schedule a more affordable monthly payment plan.

“The high rates of late payment interest also mean that taxpayers under enquiry with HMRC face a difficult calculation to determine whether it is in their best interests to make a payment on account at an early stage. In these instances, it always helps to take professional advice.”

With the interest rate now at its highest level under the revised system, taxpayers face a stark choice: settle outstanding bills promptly or risk seeing the cost of their arrears grow substantially.