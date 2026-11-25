14%. That’s how much more Grosvenor’s gaming machines took in Rank Group’s first quarter, the standout figure in a set of numbers that shows where Britain’s casino money now comes from. Rank runs casino floors and an online casino as one business, and the quarter to 30th September shows how the two sit together.

The group reported on 15th October, with half-year results due in January. Five figures carry the story, from the machine floor to the online lobby.

Fourteen % more from gaming machines

Gaming machine revenue at Grosvenor grew 14%, well ahead of table gaming, which rose 3%, and electronic gaming, which rose 5%. Machines are the growth engine on the casino floor, and the casino’s growth is coming from them more than from the table. For a business built around its venues, that is a clear signal about what guests are choosing when they walk in.

Rank’s quarter reads differently from the high street chains changing hands before Christmas, because a growing casino estate sits at the centre of this update rather than a business looking for a new owner.

£108.1m from Grosvenor venues

Grosvenor venues brought in £108.1m on a like for like basis, up 6%. Visits rose 1% while spend per visit rose 5 %, so the growth came from what each guest spent rather than from footfall. That is a sturdier base than a rush of new visitors, because it shows the floors earning more from the guests who walk through the door.

That venue estate is also what sets Grosvenor apart among the leading online casinos in the UK, where it streams live roulette and blackjack straight from its own casino floors and lets one account fund play in both places. The online casino is built on the venues rather than alongside them, so a strong quarter on the floor feeds the screen as well. It also gives the digital side a character of its own, with live tables that come from real rooms and a name guests know from the high street.

£64.9m from digital

Digital revenue reached £64.9m, up 6%, with the Mecca brand online up 7%. Rank’s first-quarter update put the UK digital business at 6% growth too, so the online side kept pace with the venues. A group with a casino brand and a bingo brand online is now growing on both fronts.

Richard Harris, Chief Executive, said: “I am pleased with the revenue growth we have seen in the first quarter, particularly the progress we continue to make in terms of gaming machine performance in Grosvenor.” His emphasis falls on the machines, which ties the online figure back to the floor.

£216.1m across the group

Group revenue for the quarter was £216.1m, up 5% on a like for like basis. Venues grew 5% and digital grew 6%, so the casino floors and the online business moved together. That is the position Rank takes into the Christmas trading period, with its casinos and its online lobby both having added to the total. Mecca venues were flat over the quarter, which leaves Grosvenor as the part of the estate doing most of the lifting, and its venues and its online casino share a name and a customer base. A group total of this kind is a useful summary, but the detail underneath it is where the story sits.

One account for floor and screen

The fifth number is one, the single account that works online and in Grosvenor’s venues. It links the floor and the screen, so funds and play move between the two rather than sitting in separate businesses. A casino that runs its floors and its online lobby on one wallet is a model other leisure groups with venues and a website can study, because it makes each side useful to the other. For Grosvenor, a guest who plays a live table online is connected to the venue that streams it, and a guest in the venue can pick up play on the screen with funds from one wallet. That is a practical link between the two halves of the business, and it is why the online casino and the floors are best read together.

Half-year results due in January

Rank’s half-year results are due in January. Until then, these five figures set out how a casino group earns across its floors and its online casino, with machines in front and one account joining the two.