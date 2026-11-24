The BBC licence fee could be cut to £150 a year from 2028 under proposals to extend the charge to households watching streaming services such as Netflix, potentially bringing millions of viewers into the funding system for the first time.

The proposed reform, dubbed the “Netflix tax”, could save existing licence holders £30 annually while requiring households that rely exclusively on on-demand platforms to contribute towards the BBC.

The figures come from a report by media research firm Ampere Analysis, published as ministers prepare a white paper setting out the corporation’s future and how it should be funded.

With 99 per cent of British internet users watching or streaming television each month, Ampere argues that widening the licence fee’s reach could spread the financial burden across a substantially larger pool of households.

Its modelling suggests the annual charge could fall by around 17 per cent, from £180 to £150, while preserving the BBC’s £3.9 billion in annual licence fee income.

Sam Khoury, a senior analyst at Ampere, said: “In the context of ongoing cost of living pressures in the UK, the government could opt to reduce the price of the licence fee payable by the extended pool of consumers.”

He added: “Coupled with a reformed enforcement mechanism that effectively reduces evasion, this would improve the BBC’s financial outlook relative to the status quo.”

Alternatively, retaining the fee at £180 while extending it to more households could generate an additional £1.6 billion annually. The Office for Budget Responsibility separately projected last month that the licence fee could reach £200 by 2031.

Ed Ludlow, research manager at Ampere, said: “With costs having risen across the board in the media sector in recent years, this shift could future-proof the BBC.”

The debate comes as the corporation faces growing pressure to overhaul a funding model its own director-general has described as a “busted flush”.

Matt Brittin has warned that only 80 per cent of households currently pay the licence fee, despite 94 per cent of adults using BBC services every month.

Speaking to the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee in July, he argued that extending the charge universally could allow the BBC to lower the cost for everyone, while giving ministers flexibility to protect lower-income households and younger viewers.

“If 80 per cent of households are paying today and you went to 100 per cent of households, the licence fee could be lowered for everyone and government could make calls on lower-income households or younger viewers, which I think is all quite appealing,” Mr Brittin said.

But the scale of the corporation’s longer-term funding challenge was highlighted by separate research from media consultancy Oliver & Ohlbaum Associates, commissioned by the Reset Tech think tank.

Its report warned that the BBC faced a “spiral of decline” without reform, predicting that fewer than half of households would still pay the licence fee within a decade.

By 2037-38, the proportion could fall below a third, with annual revenue shrinking to £1.6 billion in real terms.

The BBC acknowledged that the existing arrangement could not endure indefinitely.

“We have consistently argued that the current funding model is not sustainable and needs reform,” it said.

The corporation added that it would continue working with the Government to secure a new charter providing “sufficient, sustainable and universal funding” for future generations.

The central question for ministers is whether extending the licence fee to streaming households can preserve the BBC’s finances without creating a new burden for viewers who have deliberately abandoned traditional television.